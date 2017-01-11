News By Tag
The Broadway Theatre of Pitman is Proud to Present LUCIE ARNAZ :LATIN ROOTS
Aside from theatre, Lucie has hosted her own radio show, has multiple film credits and even performed at gala events at the White House! Lucie has been focusing on her music and has toured worldwide with her nightclub act. She has released two albums - Just in Time and most recently, Latin Roots.
Lucie will be accompanied by her musical director, Ron Abel, for the show. The multi-award-
Friday, March 31st 2017 at 8:00pm
Tickets: $49.00 & $59.00
May be purchased by phone at (856) 384-8381, online or at the Theatre box office. The box office is open Tuesday-Saturday 3pm-7pm and will open one hour prior to the show.
Broadway Theatre of Pitman
43 S. Broadway
Pitman, NJ 08071
Event website: http://www.thebroadwaytheatre.org/?
Contact
Broadway Theatre of PItman
(856) 384-8381
boxoffice@broadwaytheatreofpitman.com
