January 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
17161514131211

The Broadway Theatre of Pitman is Proud to Present LUCIE ARNAZ :LATIN ROOTS

 
 
Lucie Arnaz
Lucie Arnaz
 
PITMAN, N.J. - Jan. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- The incredible Luzie Arnaz is headed for the Broadway Theatre of Pitman stage! She began her successful career on the beloved television series, Here's Lucy. From there, Lucie went on to star in theatre productions of Annie Get Your Gun, Whose Life is it Anyway, Educating Rita and My One and Only.   Lucie starred in the Broadway productions of Pippin, Lost in Yonkers and Seesaw, They're Playing Our Song, for which she won the Los Angeles Drama Critic's Circle Award, a Theatre World Award and an Outer Critic's Circle Award.

Aside from theatre, Lucie has hosted her own radio show, has multiple film credits and even performed at gala events at the White House! Lucie has been focusing on her music and has toured worldwide with her nightclub act. She has released two albums - Just in Time and most recently, Latin Roots.

Lucie will be accompanied by her musical director, Ron Abel, for the show. The multi-award-winning composer, producer, arranger, orchestrator and conductor has an extensive client list that expands from pop-divas to opera and everything in between. He is currently composing scores for several Broadway musicals and has arranged for other hit artists, such as Liza Minnelli, Sarah Brightman and Eric McCormack. Ron regularly tours worldwide as a musical director for Lucie Arnaz. Don't miss this opportunity to see what Lucie and Ron have in store!

Friday, March 31st 2017 at 8:00pm

Tickets: $49.00 & $59.00
May be purchased by phone at (856) 384-8381, online  or at the Theatre box office.  The box office is open Tuesday-Saturday 3pm-7pm and will open one hour prior to the show.

Broadway Theatre of Pitman
43 S. Broadway
Pitman, NJ 08071

Event website: http://www.thebroadwaytheatre.org/?go=sho_dtl&sho=1067

Contact
Broadway Theatre of PItman
(856) 384-8381
boxoffice@broadwaytheatreofpitman.com
Broadway Theatre of Pitman
boxoffice@broadwaytheatreofpitman.com
