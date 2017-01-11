Utilities: Global Industry Top-line Qualitative and Quantitative Analysis Including Key Financial

 
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. - Jan. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Summary

Global Utilities industry guide provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value 2010-14, and forecast to 2019). The guide also contains descriptions of the leading companies including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.

Key Findings

- Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, and leading players in the global utilities market

- Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the global utilities market
- Leading company profiles reveal details of key utilities market players' global operations and financial performance
- Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the global utilities market with five year forecasts
- Compares data from 14 countries globally, alongside individual chapters on each country.
Reasons To Buy

What was the size of the global utilities market by value in 2014?
What will be the size of the global utilities market in 2019?
What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global utilities market?
How has the market performed over the last five years?
Table of content:

Executive Summary

INTRODUCTION

GLOBAL UTILITIES

UTILITIES IN ASIA-PACIFIC

UTILITIES IN EUROPE

UTILITIES IN FRANCE

UTILITIES IN GERMANY

UTILITIES IN ITALY

UTILITIES IN JAPAN

UTILITIES IN BELGIUM

UTILITIES IN CANADA

UTILITIES IN CHINA

UTILITIES IN THE NETHERLANDS

UTILITIES IN SPAIN

UTILITIES IN THE UNITED KINGDOM

UTILITIES IN THE UNITED STATES

APPENDIX
Buy this report: http://www.ethoclereports.com/report_details/5873ad30821f...

