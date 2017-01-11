News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Utilities: Global Industry Top-line Qualitative and Quantitative Analysis Including Key Financial
- Leading company profiles reveal details of key utilities market players' global operations and financial performance
Global Utilities industry guide provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value 2010-14, and forecast to 2019). The guide also contains descriptions of the leading companies including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.
Key Findings
- Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, and leading players in the global utilities market
- Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the global utilities market
- Leading company profiles reveal details of key utilities market players' global operations and financial performance
- Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the global utilities market with five year forecasts
- Compares data from 14 countries globally, alongside individual chapters on each country.
Reasons To Buy
What was the size of the global utilities market by value in 2014?
What will be the size of the global utilities market in 2019?
What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global utilities market?
How has the market performed over the last five years?
Table of content:
Executive Summary
INTRODUCTION
GLOBAL UTILITIES
UTILITIES IN ASIA-PACIFIC
UTILITIES IN EUROPE
UTILITIES IN FRANCE
UTILITIES IN GERMANY
UTILITIES IN ITALY
UTILITIES IN JAPAN
UTILITIES IN BELGIUM
UTILITIES IN CANADA
UTILITIES IN CHINA
UTILITIES IN THE NETHERLANDS
UTILITIES IN SPAIN
UTILITIES IN THE UNITED KINGDOM
UTILITIES IN THE UNITED STATES
APPENDIX
Buy this report: http://www.ethoclereports.com/
Media Contact
Ray Mathew
+91 20 6533 3231
+1 302 261 5322
***@ethoclereports.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse