 
News By Tag
* Microbiome
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Medical
* More Industries...
News By Place
* York
  North Yorkshire
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
17161514131211


Research to be presented at Probiota 2017 highlights potential for precision microbiome engineering

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
Microbiome

Industry:
Medical

Location:
York - North Yorkshire - England

YORK, England - Jan. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- OptiBiotix Health will be presenting two posters on microbiome modulation at ProBiota 2017 in Berlin on 1st February. The key findings of its independent human studies demonstrate that:

·         OptiBiotix's LP-LDL® probiotic is a safe, and efficacious natural ingredient which can be used to reduce blood pressure and cholesterol, key determinates of cardiovascular risk.

·         Combining LP-LDL® with a microbiome modulator selectively enhances LP-LDL® growth and biologically activity, providing three times the cholesterol reduction than that achieved by LP-LDL® alone.

·         There is potential for designer ingredients or supplements to modify an individual's current microbiome to precision engineer bacteria in the microbiome in order to improve health.

Probiota is the leading annual event for the global prebiotic, probiotic, and microbiota-focused food and pharma industries.

The first poster, which microbiologist Stephen O'Hara, Founder and CEO of OptiBiotix, will give as a poster and podium presentation, demonstrates that the bacteria Lactobacillus plantarum (LP-LDL®) significantly reduces both LDL cholesterol and blood pressure. The parallel, double-blind, placebo-controlled, randomised study investigated the cholesterol-reducing capacity of LP-LDL® in healthy adults with normal to mildly elevated cholesterol. Not only did LP-LDL® significantly reduce cholesterol in the active group, but it also reduced blood pressure. This is a significant advantage over existing products as the ability to reduce both LDL and blood pressure has a multiplicative effect in reducing cardiovascular risk.  The study also confirmed the safety profile of LP-LDL. This research was carried out in collaboration with Professor Glenn Gibson, Professor of Food Microbiology, Head of Food Microbial Sciences at Reading University.

The second poster shows that OptiBiotix's synbiotic was able to selectively enhance the growth and activity of LP-LDL® in the human faecal microbiome, and so increase cholesterol reduction threefold. This is the first time that anyone has developed a synbiotic that increases the production and function of a specific bacterium in the microbiome. This research was conducted in collaboration with Professor Bob Rastall, Professor of Food Biotechnology and Head of Food and Nutritional Sciences at Reading University.

Stephen O'Hara, CEO of OptiBiotix, commented, "The ability to create designer ingredients which can modify an individual's microbiome to improve health places OptiBiotix at the forefront of global microbiome research and product development.  I believe we are fast approaching the next stage in the development of the microbiome in healthcare, where scientists have the ability to precision engineer components of the microbiome to prevent, manage, and treat many of today's chronic lifestyle diseases."

The human microbiome

The human digestive tract contains a complex and diverse ecosystem of trillions of bacteria.  Recently, advances in molecular and analytical techniques (metagenomics, metabolomics) have permitted identification and quantitation of species and strains of bacteria that inhabit the gastrointestinal tract, their metabolic activity, and interactions with the human host. These studies have provided greater insight into the role of gut and their metabolites in health and disease.

NIH https://commonfund.nih.gov/hmp/index

Web MD http://www.webmd.com/digestive-disorders/what-your-gut-ba...

About OptiBiotix

OptiBiotix was formed in March 2012 by Stephen O'Hara to develop compounds which modify the human microbiome – the collective genome of the microbes in the body – to prevent and manage human disease.

The aim of OptiBiotix is to discover and develop microbial strains, compounds and formulations, which modulate the human microbiome and can be used as food ingredients and supplements or active compounds for the prevention and management of human metabolic diseases, examples of which include obesity, cholesterol and lipid distribution and diabetes.

OptiBiotix has established a pipeline of microbiome modulators that can impact on lipid and cholesterol management, energy harvest and appetite suppression. The development pipeline is fuelled by its proprietary OptiScreen® and OptiBiotic® platform technologies designed to identify metabolic pathways and compounds that impact on human physiology and bring potential health benefits. These platforms are applicable across a wider range of other human diseases.

http://www.optibiotix.com/

Contact
Simon Vane Percy
***@vanepercy.com
End
Source:Optibiotix
Email:***@vanepercy.com Email Verified
Tags:Microbiome
Industry:Medical
Location:York - North Yorkshire - England
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Vane Percy & Roberts PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 17, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share