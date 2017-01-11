News By Tag
Research to be presented at Probiota 2017 highlights potential for precision microbiome engineering
· OptiBiotix's LP-LDL® probiotic is a safe, and efficacious natural ingredient which can be used to reduce blood pressure and cholesterol, key determinates of cardiovascular risk.
· Combining LP-LDL® with a microbiome modulator selectively enhances LP-LDL® growth and biologically activity, providing three times the cholesterol reduction than that achieved by LP-LDL® alone.
· There is potential for designer ingredients or supplements to modify an individual's current microbiome to precision engineer bacteria in the microbiome in order to improve health.
Probiota is the leading annual event for the global prebiotic, probiotic, and microbiota-focused food and pharma industries.
The first poster, which microbiologist Stephen O'Hara, Founder and CEO of OptiBiotix, will give as a poster and podium presentation, demonstrates that the bacteria Lactobacillus plantarum (LP-LDL®) significantly reduces both LDL cholesterol and blood pressure. The parallel, double-blind, placebo-controlled, randomised study investigated the cholesterol-
The second poster shows that OptiBiotix's synbiotic was able to selectively enhance the growth and activity of LP-LDL® in the human faecal microbiome, and so increase cholesterol reduction threefold. This is the first time that anyone has developed a synbiotic that increases the production and function of a specific bacterium in the microbiome. This research was conducted in collaboration with Professor Bob Rastall, Professor of Food Biotechnology and Head of Food and Nutritional Sciences at Reading University.
Stephen O'Hara, CEO of OptiBiotix, commented, "The ability to create designer ingredients which can modify an individual's microbiome to improve health places OptiBiotix at the forefront of global microbiome research and product development. I believe we are fast approaching the next stage in the development of the microbiome in healthcare, where scientists have the ability to precision engineer components of the microbiome to prevent, manage, and treat many of today's chronic lifestyle diseases."
The human microbiome
The human digestive tract contains a complex and diverse ecosystem of trillions of bacteria. Recently, advances in molecular and analytical techniques (metagenomics, metabolomics)
About OptiBiotix
OptiBiotix was formed in March 2012 by Stephen O'Hara to develop compounds which modify the human microbiome – the collective genome of the microbes in the body – to prevent and manage human disease.
The aim of OptiBiotix is to discover and develop microbial strains, compounds and formulations, which modulate the human microbiome and can be used as food ingredients and supplements or active compounds for the prevention and management of human metabolic diseases, examples of which include obesity, cholesterol and lipid distribution and diabetes.
OptiBiotix has established a pipeline of microbiome modulators that can impact on lipid and cholesterol management, energy harvest and appetite suppression. The development pipeline is fuelled by its proprietary OptiScreen® and OptiBiotic® platform technologies designed to identify metabolic pathways and compounds that impact on human physiology and bring potential health benefits. These platforms are applicable across a wider range of other human diseases.
