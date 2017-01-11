Course Graduation is an Employment Skills Success

Four Service users successfully complete C&G

-- Celebrating a proud day is Goldcrest House as four service users successfully complete a year-long City & Guilds course in Employment Skills.The course is aimed at enabling people with learning disabilities take their place in the community by studying, training and eventually working within it by teaching essential academic and social skills.The personal development focused course, provided by Worklink at the Waterways Museum Sobriety Project, featured a vocational element seeing service users follow their interest in catering & hospitality, and horticulture by working in the museum café and allotments.Ralph Parish, registered manager at Goldcrest House says: "This course has been incredibly enabling for our service users. It's a massive achievement and we're all very proud of the hard work and commitment they have all shown in working towards employment."Based on Boothferry Road Goldcrest House is a centre of excellence dedicated to addressing the individual needs of adults over 18 affected by Autistic Spectrum Disorder and learning difficulties. It provides residential care, supported living, long and short term respite care, day services and outreach to meet the varied needs of those who access the service 52 weeks a year; its aim is to be the UK's quality service of choice.