Paarth Infrabuild Introduces the First of Its Kind Residential Apartments to Lucknow

Contact

Paarth Infrabuild Pvt. Ltd.

***@paarthinfra.com Paarth Infrabuild Pvt. Ltd.

End

-- The ancient city of Nawabs known for its vintage Nawabi constructions has witnessed comprehensive panache to the core with the leading residential condominiums the Paarth Infrabuild Pvt. Limited has crafted. Theseesidential apartments in Lucknow are named asandeach one of them elegantly standing in the hustle and bustle yet maintaining extreme tranquility due to the design and built offering peaceful living amidst the city. The magnificent designs are draped in picturesque nature in concrete ambiences forming the major land marks of the city in real estate segment. The developer with the delivery of out and out residential complexes has mastered the art of building living exemplary to enhance the living standards to the international limits.Location advantages: Seem to be in the hustle of concreteness, all these buildings are in the heart of Lucknow with a perfect alignment with the various means of transport which is the most crucial element of any good property. Since the developments are residential, it was ensured that each one of the ventures have schools and educational institutions, shopping complexes, hospitals and nursing homes, retail chains, multiplexes and other utilities in the perfect reach for the convenience of the residents. Near to the national highway, these ventures have the convenience of interstate and inter country reach.The Paarth group has roped in expert architects across the nation to get the best of designs and build benefits to pamper the Lucknowi residents in panache. Focusing on the non residents of India hailing from Lucknow and the surrounding places in Uttar Pradesh, the formats of the constructions have been in sheer perfection to enthrall the visitors and residents. All four of these ventures are completely Vaastu compliant. The well manicured landscapes in the gated communities, the built occupancy ratio to the open areas, the architectural richness speak of these four ventures speak volumes about the effort the developers have put in to make these projects commendable.Swimming pools and splash pools exclusively for adults and kids, specialized play areas for children, huge aesthetic atriums in the entrances, water bodies, sprawling greeneries, jogging tracks and walking rounds, exclusively sport courts for various sports are few of the alluring sequences developed in the ventures which are first of its kind in a city like Lucknow. The Lucknowi residents commit on expressing that this life style is an introduction to this Nawabi city on par with the grandeur the city has witnessed from ages.Modular kitchens, premium bath fittings, balconies with perfect views, luxurious living spaces, spacious bed rooms with novel wood works, wide lobbies and stair cases, high speed passenger and service lifts, power back up, CCTV surveillance, 24*7 security arrangements, deployed maintenance staff, green features for long lasting reliability, retail chains in the vicinity, gymnasiums, club houses, community spaces for conducting events and parties, communal living spaces for gathering are the interesting aspects of all these projects. These features are all first of its kind in a city like Lucknow.Premium construction material used in the built apparently showcases class in the aesthetics of the projects and increase reliability thus adding to the resale value of the projects. The teams indulged in the built are skilled professionals using cutting edge technology to develop the ventures on a timely basis.With the promise of Paarth Infrabuild, the world class features included, Vastu compliance, guided location add on, architectural decency, construction norms and material, aesthetic sequences crafted and the affordable price makes the projects the most desirable in