Stand-out shoemaker Jeffery-West selects latest Esperus & AURES technology to run its point-of-sale

-- Esperus, a specialist author and supplier of retail, wholesale, mail order, production and ecommerce solutions for Fashion, Footwear, Sportswear and Outdoor Leisurewear, reveals that it has secured the business of shoemaker Jeffery-West.Esperus has installed its Cloud-based wholesale and retail management solution, Genesis Real-Time (RT), running on hardware from its partner AURES Technologies, across the five Jeffery-West stores located in Northampton, Leeds, Manchester, London City and London Piccadilly.Says Greg Gregoriou, co-owner of Esperus: "We were delighted when Mark Jeffery approached us, as their premium brand is very much in keeping with our client base and our 30-year history of supplying technology solutions to the UK fashion industry. In particular, the fact that we had our own integrated wholesale and retail operation aligned us with their business needs."Adds Mark Jeffery, founding co-owner of Jeffery-West:"Crockett & Jones' reference gave us a sense of comfort that Esperus understands the premium shoe market and is as focused on quality and customer service as we are."Jeffery-West was already using an EPoS system but it was no longer supported and being developed. "We needed something that could grow with us. Our existing system was purely retail but our business is both retail and wholesale and so we decided to look for a system that would work for the whole business."Jeffery-West looked at available EPoS solutions and found they were all 'pure-play' retail. "It was difficult to find something that covered both bases until we discovered Esperus, which could offer us retail and wholesale modules. This was a strong consideration in our decision."Not only does the Esperus solution cover both parts of the Jeffery-West business but it also enables the company to plan its future. "We aim to have a full multichannel system to include a transactional ecommerce site with integrated stock management,"says Mark Jeffery. "In the long-term, our goal is to bring our New York store into the system too."The initial Esperus demonstration was done on a Yuno, the latest PC-based touchscreen terminal from AURES Technologies. Comments Mark Jeffery: "We really liked the Yuno and asked Greg to quote for our business based on using Yunos in all our stores. Particularly useful is the ability via the Esperus Genesis Real-Time (RT) EPoS till software to select products by barcode or by image. When you scan a barcode, it brings up the product as a thumbnail image. This is an extra for us."Now some three months down the line, Mark Jeffery reports that the new solution is running well. Having used EPoS before, the manager of the flagship Piccadilly Arcade store, for example, immediately liked it and finds the functionality familiar. For the Northampton-based staff however, this is a first encounter with EPoS."It's a departure for us all to have touchscreen terminals and staff have taken to them really well," adds Mark Jeffery. Greg Gregoriou is enthusiastic too. "The Yunos are good-looking machines, functional, fast and quiet. Our software works well and looks particularly good on them. You could say that Genesis Real-Time (RT) software and the Yunos were made for each other."The cloud-hosted Esperus software comes with numerous functions of which Jeffery-West is already making good use or is planning to do so:- Customer Loyalty- Electronic Receipts- Live Sales Visibility- Stock Management- Reporting"Expanding the customer database via electronic receipts and rewarding loyal customers are very much areas of focus in the solution we've put together for Jeffery-West,"explains Greg."With our new Genesis ePoS RT system running on the Yunos, EPoS really is going to be the hub of our business, capturing data and driving many functions. We had EPoS before but this is a richer solution," Mark Jeffery concludes.