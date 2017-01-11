 
News By Tag
* Heating Engineers
* Central Heating Repairs
* Gas Boiler Engineers
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Home
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Batgate
  West Lothian
  Scotland
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
17161514131211

Livgas Energy Offers Landlord Gas Safety Certification & Energy Performance Certificates

Affordable Services for Landlords in West Lothian and Edinburgh
 
 
Livgas Energy
Livgas Energy
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Heating Engineers
* Central Heating Repairs
* Gas Boiler Engineers

Industry:
* Home

Location:
* Batgate - West Lothian - Scotland

Subject:
* Features

BATGATE, Scotland - Jan. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Livgas Energy Ltd is a heating engineering business based in Bathgate in West Lothian. Established in 2000, Livgas are fast becoming the go-to company in West Lothian for gas boiler installation, repairs and breakdown cover.  Specifically for landlords in the area, they are now keen to highlight a service which can save money and effort. They can provide Gas Safety Certification and Energy Performance Certificates (EPC) for landlords at a new low price.

As a result of significant changes in regulations, the law now stipulates that all rented accommodation must have a Gas Safety Certificate issued every 12 months by a qualified gas safe heating engineer.  Without this being issued, you are unable to rent out a property.  In addition, an Energy Performance Certificate must also be issued which will provide information on the energy efficiency of the property. This can only be issued by a Domestic Energy Assessor. Livgas Energy is pleased to announce that they are able to provide both of these for landlords in West Lothian. The price for a joint Landlord gas safety check and an EPC is only £132.

Allan Grierson is the owner of Livgas Energy and he explains why his company offers this service at this low cost "We appreciate that landlords have a multitude of regulations and red tape to work through which all cost money, so our service is specifically designed to help reduce cost and effort. We offer a one-stop shop for all gas and energy issues for landlords. The feedback we have had has been great and we hope to expand this side of the business".

Livgas Energy http://livgas.co.uk/ is a well-established company with a commitment to excellent customer service and low prices. It offers a range of services to install, service and repair gas central heating systems. Anyone interested in finding out more about Livgas Energy is encouraged to visit their website or email the company directly http://livgas.co.uk/services/landlord-certification/

Contact
Allan Grierson
01506242424
***@livgas.co.uk
End
Source:
Email:***@livgas.co.uk
Tags:Heating Engineers, Central Heating Repairs, Gas Boiler Engineers
Industry:Home
Location:Batgate - West Lothian - Scotland
Subject:Features
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 17, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share