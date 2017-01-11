News By Tag
Livgas Energy Offers Landlord Gas Safety Certification & Energy Performance Certificates
Affordable Services for Landlords in West Lothian and Edinburgh
As a result of significant changes in regulations, the law now stipulates that all rented accommodation must have a Gas Safety Certificate issued every 12 months by a qualified gas safe heating engineer. Without this being issued, you are unable to rent out a property. In addition, an Energy Performance Certificate must also be issued which will provide information on the energy efficiency of the property. This can only be issued by a Domestic Energy Assessor. Livgas Energy is pleased to announce that they are able to provide both of these for landlords in West Lothian. The price for a joint Landlord gas safety check and an EPC is only £132.
Allan Grierson is the owner of Livgas Energy and he explains why his company offers this service at this low cost "We appreciate that landlords have a multitude of regulations and red tape to work through which all cost money, so our service is specifically designed to help reduce cost and effort. We offer a one-stop shop for all gas and energy issues for landlords. The feedback we have had has been great and we hope to expand this side of the business".
Livgas Energy http://livgas.co.uk/
