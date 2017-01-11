News By Tag
Plastivision India 2017 – An Event Not Be Missed!
Whether you are a plastic engineer, extrusion specialist, quality control manager, design and manufacture engineer, machine operators, R&D officer, manufacturer, dealer, buyer and end-user, student or a fresher, visiting this exhibition should be on the top of your priority list. All you have to do is register as a visitor today online and save on the entry fee.
Besides machinery and raw material exhibitors, Plastivision has 6 specialized pavilions as follow:
1. Plastiworld – A specialized pavilion dedicated to exhibitors with a focus on plastic packaging and finished goods.
2. IndiaMold – A pavilion for those specializing in mold technology, equipment, software, technology, and allied services.
3. Green Pavilion – It will comprise of companies who excel in providing process improvements as well as products, services, and solutions that lead to better management of resources.
4. Plastics in Agriculture – Exhibitors will be companies that deal in machinery or material for agricultural applications.
5. Plastics in Medical – A pavilion for companies who specialize in medical solutions.
6. Automation in Plastics – A dedicated pavilion for companies that provide automation products to reduce the labor cost and improve product output.
Concurrent Shows:
Several shows and informative sessions will be held concurrently at Plastivision India 2017 across different halls over the span of five days. Eminent personalities of the plastic industry will conduct these sessions to provide information about latest technology, products, processes and more. For information about the concurrent shows refer to the programme schedule.
Job and Career Fair:
The trade show will also have a job and career fair, wherein prospective employers from the plastic industry will conduct on-spot recruitment sessions to fill the vacancies at their companies. Job-seekers can register their name at the job fair arena to participate in the interview sessions.
The career fair is another arena that will be conducted alongside the job arena. It will accommodate institutions offering education, training, and additional services like testing/certifications etc.
About Plastivision India (PVI):
Plastivision India is organized by All India Plastic Manufacturer's Association (AIPMA) which is working towards the welfare of the plastic industry. Plastivision India is held once in every three years. It is the only trade fair exhibition from the plastic industry approved by UFI (the premier Paris-based exhibition authority).
PVI-17 is the place to be to connect with local and international exhibitors and grow your business! If you haven't registered yet, then do it now for FREE at http://visitors.plastivision.org
Contact
Plastivision India
022 6777 8899
jagruti@plastivision.org
