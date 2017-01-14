News By Tag
"The Goddess You" Book Launch & Signing by Spiritual Medium and Healer Jeanne Street January 26
Spiritual medium and spiritual healer Jeanne Street will host a book launch and signing of her newest book, "The Goddess You" on Thursday, January 26 beginning at 7:00 p.m. at her Inspirit Healing Studio at 346 Main Street in Woodbury, Connecticut
A gifted and trusted spiritual medium and healer, Jeanne Street is the founder and owner of her soothing and peaceful Inspirit Healing Studio where she conducts individual healing sessions, private and group medium readings, spiritual counseling, nutritional guidance, plus angel and superfoods workshops. Street also hosts an in-studio spiritual boutique and conducts an extensive year-long Spiritual Healers' Course.
"It is truly a deep, personal desire of mine to guide others to heal themselves,"
In "The Goddess You", Street provides the reader with insights into the false belief systems the ego puts into place to keep a person living a fear-based life. "Spiritual alignment and joy," explains Street, "is obtained when the book's reader practices each of twelve principles outlined in "The Goddess You" and replaces fear-based thinking with love thinking.
"This book provides a whole new pathway that leads the reader to twelve guiding principles, or fundamental truths, for living a more abundant, joy-filled, happy and soul-aligned life which is aligned with God's energy." Those twelve principles are provided in the book's chapters titled: Quieting the Mind; Self-Love; Changing Your Reactions; Energy Basics; Healing the Block; Let It Go; Chakra Basics; Healthy, Wealthy and Wise; Keep Calm; Help, I've Lost My Balance; Mind, Body and Spirit; and Intuitive, Gifted You.
Street explains that the book's accompanying "The Goddess You Journal", "Was created as a companion to the Goddess You book to help the book's reader discover themselves on a very deep and loving level. This journal offers a connection for the reader to meet their Soul-Self which is the purest, most authentic form of who they truly are, the Goddess You."
Through her classes, medium readings, and client healing sessions, Street continually witnesses the profound manifestation of energy shift and divine connection that her clients display. She states that what she witnesses was the catalyst for writing her first book, "when Spirit speaks, Street listens."
A gifted blogger, and on-line radio show host, Street offers her readers and listeners empathic, Spirit-guided insights into the varying stages of grief and healing, Life's ever-changing emotions, and Spiritual health. "My desire in my books, my writings, and the messages that I receive from Spirit as a medium, are all to help people heal wounds they have experienced throughout their lives so they live joyously and lovingly," Street shares. "It is my belief that we are all continually connected to Spirit and that I have been blessed to be able to share Spirit's messages with others through my communications to help as many souls as possible to know God's divine love in every moment of their lives."
The January 26th launch and celebration of Jeanne Street's new book, "The Goddess You" and the accompanying "The Goddess You Journal", will be at 7:00 p.m. at her Inspirit Healing Studio on the second floor of 346 Main Street South in Woodbury. The event is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served.
To learn more about spiritual medium and healer Jeanne Street, visit www.jeannestreet.com, or contact Jeanne Street directly at jeanne@jeannestreet.com, or 203-788-9338.
Jeanne Street
203-788-9338
jeanne@jeannestreet.com
