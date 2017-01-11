 
Improved Protection in Updated SecureBridge from Devart

Devart has updated SecureBridge components with improved TLS support and other significant features.
 
 
PRAGUE, Czech Republic - Jan. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Devart, a recognized vendor of professional database tools for developers and DBAs, has released a new version of SecureBridge. An update of SecureBridge components delivers such new features as:

*Elliptic Curve Cryptography cipher suites is supported.

*TScSSLClient.ClientHelloExtensions property allowing to add additional information to the client hello message is added.

*TScSSLClient.ServerHelloExtensions property for additional information processing from the server hello message is added.

*TTLSServerNameExtension class for support the server name indication extension is added.

*TTLSExtendedMasterSecretExtension class for support the session hash and extended master secret extension is added.

*TTLSSignatureAlgorithmsExtension class for support the signature algorithms extension is added.

*TTLSEllipticCurvePointFormatsExtension and TTLSEllipticCurvesExtension classes for setting supported Elliptic Curves algorithms is added.

*TTLSRenegotiationIndicationExtension for support the renegotiation indication extension is added.

*The TScSSLClient.OnServerCertValidate event declaration is changed.

SecureBridge protects any TCP traffic using SSH or SSL secure transport layer protocols, that provide authentication for both client and server, strong data encryption, and data integrity verification. SecureBridge components can be used in conjunction with data access components to prevent data interception or modification in an untrusted network.

Learn more about SecureBridge at https://www.devart.com/sbridge/

Prices and Availability
SecureBridge Components are available for 60-day trial period for free. The prices for the new versions start from $99.95.

About Devart

Devart is one of the leading developers of database tools and administration software, ALM solutions, data providers for various database servers, data integration and backup solutions. The company also implements Web and Mobile development projects.

Learn more about Devart athttps://www.devart.com.
