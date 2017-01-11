 
News By Tag
* Jobs
* Salaries
* Recruitment
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Travel
* More Industries...
News By Location
* London City
  London, Greater
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
17161514131211

Average Travel Pay Dips, But North Rises High

C&M Travel Recruitment and C&M Executive Recruitment's Travel Salary Index – December 2016
 
 
CandM_Salary_Index_December2016__graph
CandM_Salary_Index_December2016__graph
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Jobs
* Salaries
* Recruitment

Industry:
* Travel

Location:
* London City - London, Greater - England

LONDON CITY, England - Jan. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Average Travel Pay Dips, But North Rises High

C&M Travel Recruitment and C&M Executive Recruitment's Travel Salary Index – December 2016

• Travel job wages fall by 2.95 per cent in December…
• ...but remain above 2015 average figure
• Northern salaries reach highest point since May 2014
• New candidate registrations jump 49% year-on-year

Northern wages lead the way

Wages for new travel jobs in the north of the UK jumped to their highest point in two and half years, but average salaries across the country still dipped by 2.95 per cent in December to stand at £25,190, according to the latest Travel Salary Index from C&M Travel Recruitment and C&M Executive Recruitment which surveyed the month's new vacancies.

Much of the drop can be attributed to the slowdown in higher salaried executive placements being made in the run up to Christmas, however December's overall figure remains above the 2015 average. It was a much more positive month for those beginning new travel jobs in the north, with the average wage increasing by 2.23 per cent in the month to reach £23,250 – its highest total since May 2014.

Salaries for standard travel jobs rose by 0.58 per cent year-on-year in December, but still fell by 1.61 per cent compared to the previous month to stand at £22,602.

Speaking about the figures, Barbara Kolosinska, Director at C&M Travel Recruitment (http://www.candm.co.uk/) and C&M Executive Recruitment, said: "For the second month in a row, wages for new travel jobs in the north of the country have accelerated at a far faster rate than those in the south. In fact, we saw salaries increase for almost all roles in the north of the UK during December, including Fares and Ticketing Consultants, Senior Business Travel Consultants, Web Support Managers and Product Development Executives."


Busy month for new candidates

Despite December typically being the quietest month of the year for the travel recruitment market, there was a 49 per cent rise in the number of new candidates searching for roles compared to last December.

"As these figures show, December was a busier month than usual for registrations, and things have certainly got busier again now that we are well into January. We now have lots of great new candidates actively looking for a new role in travel, and the best are likely to be snapped up soon."

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………

All figures are drawn from the salaries of the month's new vacancies advertised with C&M Travel Recruitment and C&M Executive Recruitment.

C&M Travel Recruitment was established in 1998 and is the largest and most successful specialist travel recruitment company in the UK.

For further information please contact: Owen Mckeon (Content Manager - 0161 238 4497 / owen@candm.co.uk) or Barbara Kolosinska (Director - 07507 602 069 / barbara@candm.co.uk).
End
Source:C&M Travel Recruitment
Email:***@candm.co.uk Email Verified
Phone:01612384497
Tags:Jobs, Salaries, Recruitment
Industry:Travel
Location:London City - London, Greater - England
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
C&M Recruitment Consultancy News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 17, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share