Average Travel Pay Dips, But North Rises High
C&M Travel Recruitment and C&M Executive Recruitment's Travel Salary Index – December 2016
• Travel job wages fall by 2.95 per cent in December…
• ...but remain above 2015 average figure
• Northern salaries reach highest point since May 2014
• New candidate registrations jump 49% year-on-year
Northern wages lead the way
Wages for new travel jobs in the north of the UK jumped to their highest point in two and half years, but average salaries across the country still dipped by 2.95 per cent in December to stand at £25,190, according to the latest Travel Salary Index from C&M Travel Recruitment and C&M Executive Recruitment which surveyed the month's new vacancies.
Much of the drop can be attributed to the slowdown in higher salaried executive placements being made in the run up to Christmas, however December's overall figure remains above the 2015 average. It was a much more positive month for those beginning new travel jobs in the north, with the average wage increasing by 2.23 per cent in the month to reach £23,250 – its highest total since May 2014.
Salaries for standard travel jobs rose by 0.58 per cent year-on-year in December, but still fell by 1.61 per cent compared to the previous month to stand at £22,602.
Speaking about the figures, Barbara Kolosinska, Director at C&M Travel Recruitment (http://www.candm.co.uk/
Busy month for new candidates
Despite December typically being the quietest month of the year for the travel recruitment market, there was a 49 per cent rise in the number of new candidates searching for roles compared to last December.
"As these figures show, December was a busier month than usual for registrations, and things have certainly got busier again now that we are well into January. We now have lots of great new candidates actively looking for a new role in travel, and the best are likely to be snapped up soon."
All figures are drawn from the salaries of the month's new vacancies advertised with C&M Travel Recruitment and C&M Executive Recruitment.
C&M Travel Recruitment was established in 1998 and is the largest and most successful specialist travel recruitment company in the UK.
For further information please contact: Owen Mckeon (Content Manager - 0161 238 4497 / owen@candm.co.uk)
