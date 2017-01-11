5G Deployment and Development in China is All Set to Expand Rapidly in Coming Years

5G technology Market

As the 4G telecommunication systems have started to be organized, focus towards the development ofis also booming. Developments in 5G technology are once again ready to bolster the growth of mobile operators in China, who are implementing 5G technology and services. A new report aiming at the growth of 5G in China has been added to the vast portfolio of Market Research Hub. This study is entitled as 'China's 5G Deployment & Development' which briefly describes the overall growth background of the market.While the deployment of any wireless or cellular system takes many years to establish, development of 5G technology is being explored. As a result, every country has been engaged in 5G development and deployment as soon as the technology emerged. The new generation of the internet i.e. "5G" will allow users to download massive digital content in seconds and execute tasks. High-speed 5G networks can achieve theoretical speeds at up to 20 gigabits per second, much faster than the current fourth-generation speed of 1 Gbps.In the next section, the report also throws lights on strategy and future plans of organization involved in the development. According to the research, analysts forecast 5G deployment and development in China to be promising. China Mobile, one of the world's largest mobile network operators, is planning to start commercial 5G trials by 2018, followed by a commercial launch in 2020. Also, the Winter Olympics to be held in China in 2022 is foreseen to be a showcase of advanced 5G technologies for Chinese operators.Further, the report also studies that, after the global standardization body International Telecommunication Union (ITU) announced the timeline for 5G standardization in 2012, IMT-2020 (5G) Promotion Group formed by the Chinese government has attempted to establish China's communications technology capabilities and promise with the declaration that they will provide the framework for 5G research and development worldwide including domestic and foreign companies. More recently, on December 13, 2016, the ITU announced that their special focus group had concluded a primary study into the standards that are necessary to meet 5G's performance targets.At present, several governments worldwide are investing in 5G technologies development in China. The country has built 5G establishment mechanism with United States, EU, Korea and Japan. It is proposed in "the 13th Five-Year Plan" that China should promote the development of 5G and launch it in 2020. Digitization is also playing an essential role in its growth as the rising digitization is creating a higher need for more advanced technologies.