Apollonia Beach Resort Spa among the 250 hotels worldwide honored with "TUI TOP QUALITY 201

Apollonia Beach Resort & Spa
HERAKLION, Greece - Jan. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- With this quality distinction the tourism group TUI has given this recognition to a maximum of 250 hotels worldwide. This award is a quality distinction obtained through positive ratings given by TUI guests among for a period of one year. All hotels with this accolade earned the highest ratings in the TUI guest survey and scored at least 8.7 out of 10 possible points.

This recognition is of great relevance to all the Apollonia Beach Resort & Spa staff and reaffirms their daily efforts to provide our customers with the best possible service.

Apollonia Beach Resort & Spa is located directly on the long and sandy beach of Amoudara just a few kms away from Heraklion and only a few minutes away from famous archaeological sites (like Knossos) and landscapes of natural beauty. With 334 rooms, bungalows and suites - that make up the five-story main building and 3 bungalow complexes - the hotel offers all the comforts necessary for an enjoyable accommodation and a memorable vacation.

Apollonia Beach Resort & Spa is a member of Cyan group of hotels. The hotelgroup was founded in 1977 and represents three hotels. The Apollonia Beach Resort & Spa - 5 * star with 334 rooms, the Santa Marina Brach - 4 * star with 208 rooms and the Sitia Beach City Resort & Spa - 5 * star with 161 rooms. The workforce consists over 350 employees. The hotels situated at Ammoudara in Heraklion and Sitia.

Contact info:

Cyan group of hotels

P.O. Box 32, Gazi 71414,

Heraklion, Crete

Greece

Tel.: +30 2810 821602

Fax: +30 2810 821433

E-mail: marketing@cyanhotels.com

Web: http://www.cyanhotels.com/

Stavros Papadogiannis
***@cyanhotels.com
