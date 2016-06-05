News By Tag
Apollonia Beach Resort Spa among the 250 hotels worldwide honored with "TUI TOP QUALITY 201
This recognition is of great relevance to all the Apollonia Beach Resort & Spa staff and reaffirms their daily efforts to provide our customers with the best possible service.
Apollonia Beach Resort & Spa is located directly on the long and sandy beach of Amoudara just a few kms away from Heraklion and only a few minutes away from famous archaeological sites (like Knossos) and landscapes of natural beauty. With 334 rooms, bungalows and suites - that make up the five-story main building and 3 bungalow complexes - the hotel offers all the comforts necessary for an enjoyable accommodation and a memorable vacation.
Apollonia Beach Resort & Spa is a member of Cyan group of hotels. The hotelgroup was founded in 1977 and represents three hotels. The Apollonia Beach Resort & Spa - 5 * star with 334 rooms, the Santa Marina Brach - 4 * star with 208 rooms and the Sitia Beach City Resort & Spa - 5 * star with 161 rooms. The workforce consists over 350 employees. The hotels situated at Ammoudara in Heraklion and Sitia.
Contact info:
Cyan group of hotels
P.O. Box 32, Gazi 71414,
Heraklion, Crete
Greece
Tel.: +30 2810 821602
Fax: +30 2810 821433
E-mail: marketing@cyanhotels.com
Web: http://www.cyanhotels.com/
Contact
Stavros Papadogiannis
***@cyanhotels.com
