News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Empire Business Solutions Announces It is bringing a new company to market
Empire Business Solutions, a leading independent business brokers in Los Angeles and Orange County is pleased to announce the company has signed a Engagement letter with a local company to bring it to market.
Company
• Service and Products: Originally founded in 1980, this company offers full-service commercial printing services, including offset and digital solutions, large-format printing, mailing and fulfillment, short-run packaging, interior graphics, vehicle wraps, and other products. The Company completes approximately 500 to 700 projects on a monthly basis.
• Broad Market Position: Due to its long-term presence within the industry, the company has a very strong position and expertise within the regional and local markets. The Company anticipates growing and further expanding its presence within this and other target market segments during the pro forma period. Specifically, approximately 75% of revenue comes from retail sector orders, and 25% from the wholesale segment; due to it's long-term presence and experience in the printing industry, higher growth could be attained within both segments during the pro forma period.
• Facility Capacity: The Company operates from a facility that totals approximately 8,000-square feet (7,000 utilized); significant growth could be achieved with minimal capital expenditure requirements.
• Experienced Management and Staff: The active owners are willing to stay with the Company during a transition period in order to ensure a seamless transfer of ownership; the company also employs 13 full-time highly-qualified and experienced employees.
• Industry Expertise: In addition to the principals' extensive industry experience, the Company's key employees also have significant industry and service knowledge. This wealth of experience and expertise provides it with a significant intangible asset and advantage over many regional and national competitors.
• Customer Relationships and Markets: The Company has strong ties to clients due to its industry expertise and excellent customer service. The diversified active customer base helps ensure that the Company will not be significantly impacted by the loss of a single account.
• Established Brand Name and Reputation: The company has a strong reputation for its focus on service, offering reliable industry expertise, and providing high-quality printing and fulfillment solutions.
• Qualifications:
Contact Roy Moss, President of Empire Business Solutions at 714-374-6430 to discuss the process in selling or buying a business in Orange County. Empire has been in business since 2005 and is considered a leading California business broker with offices in Orange County and Los Angeles with primary emphasis on businesses in the $1.0 mil-$10.0 mil revenue rang.
For more information visit website : http://empireoc.com/
Media Contact
EMPIRE BUSINESS SOLUTIONS
7143746430
empireoc1@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse