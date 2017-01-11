 
Industry News





PVI 2017 – Raising the Bar of Amenities to Exhibitors and Visitors!

 
 
Plastivision India
Plastivision India
 
MUMBAI, India - Jan. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- AIPMA (All India Plastic Manufacturer Association) has taken many steps to make PVI-2017, the largest plastic industry trade show a grand success. The event which is scheduled to take place between 19th – 23rd January 2017 encompasses high-standard amenities to provide exhibitors and visitors with the best amenities imaginable. The idea is to provide every attendee with a comfortable, and memorable trade show experience.

PVI-2017 has six specialized pavilions, which are divided based on the industry they stand for, helping visitors identify companies of similar interest easily. AIPMA has tied-up with bus-fleet provider companies for complimentary and regular shuttle services from the nearest railway station to the venue on all exhibition dates.

Registration for visitors is complimentary on the website. Visitors can register online to save on entry fees. Visitors coming to the venue directly can register across multiple registration counters for speedy registrations.

PVI also has a mobile app for the convenience of both – the exhibitors and visitors. Exhibitors can request for their services online thus streamlining the work flow. They can also get their stand designs approved online.

There is ample parking space available for visitors arriving by their own vehicle. Separate facilities are available for keeping bags, ATMs, free water stations and bottle crushers. Exhibitors and visitors can access Wifi network across all halls of the trade fair.

What's more, PVI 2017 will have delightful eating arrangements, comprising of varieties of cuisines and Jain food. Shower facilities, resting areas for recharging and attractive hotel deals will be provided for visitors reaching the venue after an overnight journey. Delegates and privileged exhibitors will get complimentary access to business lounges.

AIPMA has also tied up with two of the best logistics firm R.E Rogers India and Buhariwala Logistics. Exhibitors showcasing their machines can co-ordinate with the logistics team for scheduling their truck arrival in advance. PVI is also organising a job and career fair to help companies at the event tap the right talent.

Since more than 1500 exhibitors and 2,00,000 visitors will be a part of this event, the 10th edition of PVI is slated to be the biggest platform that will facilitate business connections, highlight latest trends in plastic and engage visitors.

About PVI:

Plastivision was founded by industry visionaries of AIPMA in mid-80's to create a common ground for manufacturers, dealers and buyers of the plastic industry. It is held every 3 years and has the distinction of being a UFI approved exhibition and ranked amongst the top 10 plastic industry events globally.

If you haven't registered yet then do it now for FREE at http://visitors.plastivision.org

Contact
Plastivision India
022 6777 8899
***@plastivision.org
End
Source:
Email:***@plastivision.org Email Verified
Click to Share