When small becomes big: The new challenges of orphan drugs in Europe
The orphan drug landscape is predicted to reach an estimated $191 billion by 2019, however there cannot be success without challenges.
The orphan drugs landscape has become a commercially attractive market as a result of vigorous patient advocacy, medical breakthroughs, regulatory incentives and venture capital investment.
This year's 6th annual Orphan Drugs and Rare Diseases Europe conference will deliver an in-depth overview of the regulatory landscape, pricing strategy and orphan drug development over two days.
Bertram Haussler, Chairman of the Board of Management, IGES Institut will be presenting the host nation address, which will be focused on active measures to improve the health situation of those living with rare diseases in Germany.
Some of the topical areas of discussion will include regulatory developments, strategies for best route to market, pricing and reimbursement concerns including the controversial German pricing mechanism. Other conference highlights to expect this year will include:
• SIX spotlight sessions
• Opening keynote from Alexion Pharma
• Host nation address from IGES Institut
• TWO interactive post conference workshops
• Topical panel discussion from Global Market Access Solutions, Agerion Pharmaceuticals, RBV Capital
• FIVE+ hours of networking opportunities with senior industry professionals
• Global drug market case studies from Italy, Middle East, Greece & the UK
Orphan Drugs and Rare Diseases Europe 2017
15th – 16th May 2017
Berlin, Germany
