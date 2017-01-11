News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Beezmax Ortho Cream For Joint Pain Comes To Asia
Beezmax Ortho Cream has been recently produced and one of its main ingredients is honey (propolis extract, bee venom, beeswax). Horse chestnut extract, cedar sap, olive oil, bee extract, wax moth extract are also included in cream's composition. Additional vitamins are also added - vitamins B1, B5 and C, which have a strengthening effect on vein muscle walls and tissue regeneration. Using BeezMax ortho cream prevents deposition of salts, heals joints and tissues, and helps to get rid of pain and swelling.
BeezMax ortho cream is manufactured in USA, New Orleans, but will be spread first on Asian market.
http://www.beezmax.com/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse