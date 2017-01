Engineering and Manufacturing Industry: HR Challenges and Best Practices

Media Contact

-- The engineering and manufacturing industry is one of the most popular career destinations for young Indians. The rise in IT and ITeS has opened up doors for more career opportunities here than in any other field in recent times.However,manpower is the backbone of the engineering and the manufacturing industry. And, to attract, recruit and retain such a team requires a certain amount of effort from the respective HR departments of the companies.The first major hurdle between an employee and contentment is the idea of the 'lucrative job' he grows up with. Society, as a whole, places more value on how much a person earns rather than how skillfully he does his job. This puts a certain amount of pressure on a person to be always on the lookout for a 'better opportunity.'This mindset causes two problems to businesses: a scarcity of skilled workforce, and a workforce constantly on the verge of migrating for a 'better job' - unless they are convinced otherwise.So how can HR convince them to stay, and to learn the right skills?The first would be to manage employee expectations. During the hiring process, it is always better to be upfront and honest about the work culture, opportunities for advancement, and mutual expectations.Secondly, HR teams can help businesses create a congenial work environment. A place where they not only come to contribute to the bottom line but also learn the right kind of technical know-how.Thirdly, diversity in the workforce- hired from different backgrounds, and migration within the company but to different locations can also provide variety and an enriching experience to employees.PeopleWorks, with its comprehensive Human Capital Management software, makes facing these challenges easier and offers great support to HR departments everywhere.To know more visit https://www.peopleworks.in/