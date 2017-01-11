News By Tag
YMS Introduces Innovative Corporate Sales Training Tools and Professional Business Coaching Online
Corporate sales training is an essential part of the sales process. With new habits, tools and processes introduced to ensure greater sales success, corporate training is needed to maximize performance.
"Professional business coaching is our forte," said Mihir Shah, the CEO of Yatharth Group. "Our main focus is on providing successful sales coaching in the simplest possible way to help sales teams to upgrade their skills and maximize business returns. Our programs can help sales teams to get motivated and achieve their regular targets."
YMS professional business coaching modules entail different modern techniques to dominate the sales trend and ensure conversion. A training officer of YMS was quoted saying, "We train salespeople to dominate sales conversation, which is one of the first and foremost steps to break the ice and then finally request an approval and invoice. In addition, we work on the ground level to improve opportunity management and train salespeople to prioritize their opportunities and handle each and every lead with confidence."
Research shows that almost 85 percent salespersons are failing to achieve their sales goals on a regular basis. As a premier sales consulting USA firm, YMS promises to turn tables and ensure that each and every sales opportunity is converted. It is only possible when modern sales tools and techniques are adopted and used efficiently by a dedicated team of salespeople. Selling is also about building trust, which happens only with proper and confident conversation. YMS training programs help in building confidence, which reflects the personality and speech of salespeople. In addition, YMS corporate sales training is also about effective planning, data leveraging, and communication.
About YMS
YMS is a successful corporate sales training and coaching company, having Fortune 500 companies as clientele. The company, under the guidance and leadership of Mihir Shah, delivers professional business coaching to salespeople and businesses.
Contact
Yatharth Marketing Solution
***@yatharthmarketing.com
