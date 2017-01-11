News By Tag
Conference Black Sea Grain-2017: agribusiness operators from 30 countries already registered
The Conference will address the most urgent issues and ultimate developments in the global and Black Sea grain market, bringing together international agribusiness community and leading industry analysts for 2 days of exclusive content and effective business networking. The conference is annually attended by over 800 delegates from 400+ companies and 50+ countries.
Newly confirmed speakers and presentations include:
· Low prices and high supplies: Tendencies of the global grain market
Philippe Chalmin - Economist, France
· Triumph of the Black Sea region: For how long?
Elizaveta Malyshko - UkrAgroConsult, Ukraine
· Winter grain conditions and 2017 crop production forecast for Ukraine and Russia
Mark Lindeman - USDA, USA
· Kazakhstan:
Viktor Aslanov - Grain&Oilseeds, Kazakhstan
• Russia in the global grain arena. Prospects of 2017/18
Dmitry Rylko - IKAR, Russia
· South America: New highs in production and exports
Guillermo Rossi - Big River, Argentina
· Promising markets of Asia and Africa - focus of suppliers
Wayne Gordon - UBS, Singapore
Agribusiness operators from 30 countries have already registered to take part in the Conference. Preliminary Agenda and Registration is available at the website (http://www.ukragroconsult.com/
Register with discounted rates (Eur 920) till March 15, 2017.
International Conference "Black Sea Grain-2017" will be held on April 5-6, 2017 in InterContinental hotel, Kiev, Ukraine. The Conference is organized by Consulting agency UkrAgroConsult. General Sponsor – Actava Trading DMCC, Sponsor – Filhet-Allard Maritime. The event is held under support of GAFTA.
Join agribusiness professionals now!
UkrAgroConsult
UkrAgroConsult
***@ukragroconsult.org
