Conference Black Sea Grain-2017: agribusiness operators from 30 countries already registered

The Conference will address the most urgent issues and ultimate developments in the global and Black Sea grain market, bringing together international agribusiness community and leading industry analysts for 2 days of exclusive content ....
 
 
BSGrain conference 2017_en
BSGrain conference 2017_en
 
KYIV, Ukraine - Jan. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- In InterContinental hotel, Kiev, Ukraine will take place a premiere event of the Black Sea region and one of the largest global agribusiness forums - XIV International Conference "Black Sea Grain: Wind of Change".

The Conference will address the most urgent issues and ultimate developments in the global and Black Sea grain market, bringing together international agribusiness community and leading industry analysts for 2 days of exclusive content and effective business networking. The conference is annually attended by over 800 delegates from 400+ companies and 50+ countries.

Newly confirmed speakers and presentations include:

·        Low prices and high supplies: Tendencies of the global grain market

Philippe Chalmin - Economist, France

·        Triumph of the Black Sea region: For how long?

Elizaveta Malyshko - UkrAgroConsult, Ukraine

·        Winter grain conditions and 2017 crop production forecast for Ukraine and Russia

Mark Lindeman - USDA, USA

·        Kazakhstan: agribusiness transformation within current challenges

Viktor Aslanov - Grain&Oilseeds, Kazakhstan

• Russia in the global grain arena. Prospects of 2017/18

Dmitry Rylko - IKAR, Russia

·        South America: New highs in production and exports

Guillermo Rossi - Big River, Argentina

·        Promising markets of Asia and Africa - focus of suppliers

Wayne Gordon - UBS, Singapore

Agribusiness operators from 30 countries have already registered to take part in the Conference. Preliminary Agenda and Registration is available at the website (http://www.ukragroconsult.com/bsg/2017/en/conference).

Register with discounted rates (Eur 920) till March 15, 2017.

International Conference "Black Sea Grain-2017" will be held on April 5-6, 2017 in InterContinental hotel, Kiev, Ukraine. The Conference is organized by Consulting agency UkrAgroConsult. General Sponsor – Actava Trading DMCC, Sponsor – Filhet-Allard Maritime. The event is held under support of GAFTA.

Join agribusiness professionals now!

UkrAgroConsult

Contact
UkrAgroConsult
***@ukragroconsult.org
End
Source:
Email:***@ukragroconsult.org
Tags:Grain, Grain Conference
Industry:Agriculture
Location:Kyiv - Kyiv - Ukraine
Subject:Events
