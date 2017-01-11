New Hip Hop Sensation of Stoneyardrebel is Drawing Crowd!

If you really want to trip with rap tracks, then the fresh track of Stoneyardrebel will blow your mind. Log on to soundcloud today and get all new tracks!

Stoneyardrebel- Freedom on Flames ft Skyzoo

End

-- Do you wish to get fresh and new tracks that are based on hip hop genre? Then, Stoneyardrebel should be the best selection for you. Stoneyardrebel is a musical duo, out of Queens, New York. The artists try to form a record in music business by launching some super hit songs. Well, the tracks are wonderful and amazing. It'll blow your mind if you're a true rap and hip hop music lover. Earlier, it's free several tracks were based on rap and hip hop genre. Currently, a new music "Freedom On Flames linear unit Skyzoo" has become outstanding hit. As a creative person, Stoneyardrebel's passion, charisma, and all-natural swagger bring a recent new trend.Stoneyardrebel's journey is a motivation for the young listeners. Other rock musicians on soundcloud predict a lot to hear from this new star. The right rhythm, mingled with correct lyrical sense is actually impressive. Fans are waiting for a lot of new hit tracks. Soundcloud is gaining immense crowd for this new rap star. Hear the recent track and go crazy with his new experiment.The creative person is making buzz amongst the musicians in soundcloud. With all recent and new tracks, it's drawing an enormous range of crowd to its profile in Soundcloud. The dedication of the singers is merely marvelous. One would like to listen to the tracks in repeat mode. The new rap song of Stoneyardrebel "Freedom on Flames linear unit Skyzoo" brings out a new sense of rap. The artists are looking forward to present a new direction of hip hop music.If rap excites your soul and energizes your mind, then you must hear this new hip hop music. The versatile voice, in the course of all new musical instruments is creating it massive. Music producers and musicians in Soundcloud are predicting Stoneyardrebel to become a global voice in future.Please click here to visit Stoneyardrebel's profile and listen to his songs: