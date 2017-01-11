News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Ayushmann Khurrana Announces His Next With Bhumi Pednekar
He tweeted, "Excited to announce my next. Quirky, zany & mad #ShubhMangalSaavdhan with the lovely @psbhumi. Thanks @aanandlrai @ErosNow @cypplOfficial ✌️"
The film is directed by RS Prasanna, and will be jointly produced by Aanand L Rai and Eros. It will be shot in Haridwar and Delhi. A leading daily quoted Aanand saying as, "Shubh Mangal Saavdhan is a funny and layered story. These are the kind of stories I've identified with, right from the time I made Tanu Weds Manu. It is a simple narrative with an interesting bend and the reason I cast Ayushmann and Bhumi is that they fit the bill perfectly for this part. They are the sort of actors I could be friends with even if they didn't belong to the fraternity. They are simple and humble."
How excited are you to see Ayushmann and Bhumi once again????
Please visit http://www.fridaymoviez.com
Contact
FridayMoviez
***@twilighten.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse