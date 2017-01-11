 
Industry News





Ayushmann Khurrana Announces His Next With Bhumi Pednekar

 
 
Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar
MUMBAI, India - Jan. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Bhumi Pednekar stepped her first foot in Bollywood with the film 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha' opposite Ayushmann Khurrana. The film won accolades for its soulful music and the acting efforts taken by Bhumi. Now Ayushmann has announced his next film 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan' with Bhumi. The actor took to his Twitter handle to announce this news.

He tweeted, "Excited to announce my next. Quirky, zany & mad #ShubhMangalSaavdhan with the lovely @psbhumi. Thanks @aanandlrai @ErosNow @cypplOfficial ✌️"

The film is directed by RS Prasanna, and will be jointly produced by Aanand L Rai and Eros. It will be shot in Haridwar and Delhi. A leading daily quoted Aanand saying as, "Shubh Mangal Saavdhan is a funny and layered story. These are the kind of stories I've identified with, right from the time I made Tanu Weds Manu. It is a simple narrative with an interesting bend and the reason I cast Ayushmann and Bhumi is that they fit the bill perfectly for this part. They are the sort of actors I could be friends with even if they didn't belong to the fraternity. They are simple and humble."

How excited are you to see Ayushmann and Bhumi once again????

http://www.fridaymoviez.com

FridayMoviez
Email:***@twilighten.com Email Verified
Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan
Movies
Mumbai - Maharashtra - India
