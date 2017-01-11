News By Tag
Toolkit takes the stress out of organising school trips and reduces teacher workload by 75%
Toolkit is the first digital school trip management system of its kind.
The first digital school trip management system of its kind, Toolkit allows schools to dispense with the time-consuming task of preparing and mailing out numerous letters home and to personalise their trip, upload photos, videos, itineraries and contingencies for extras such as meals and activities. Accessible from any device, parents can register their interest using a simple online form, track payments and upload their child's dietary requirements and passport information, significantly reducing the time spent by schools entering data.
Schools can also determine access options for staff, spreading the workload and ensuring that at any one time the relevant parties can obtain a clear and accurate view of progress and payments. An email function contained within the site allows finance staff to send payment reminders to parents and a two-stage verification process ensures that all data is safe.
Commenting on the new platform, Alex Derbyshire, Mathematics Teacher and Tour Manager, Pate's Grammar School, Cheltenham - one of the first schools to trial the platform - said, "Every other year I organise an international rugby tour which takes approximately 1 calendar month's work to complete. It's a stressful and extremely time-consuming job. The arrival of Toolkit has proved an absolute boon, reducing by an estimated 75% time taken preparing and sending out numerous letters to parents, chasing up payments and checking up to see we have all the pupil data required. It gives me complete peace of mind."
"When we first presented the new portal to parents they sighed with relief, pleased to learn that they would no longer have to rely on their children to be the rather unreliable vehicle of communication for letters home from the school. They were also happy to learn that they could now directly input dietary and passport data, track their instalments and in future receive regular updates on their child whilst they are away."
