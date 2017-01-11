 
News By Tag
* Manhole Reinstatement
* Highway Reinstatement
* Permanent Highway Repairs
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Manufacturing
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Tamworth
  Staffordshire
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
17161514131211

UltraCrete is Proven to Provide a Permanent Repair in the French Alps

Instarmac's French partner, Vert Bleu, have carried out a progress report on a number of failed manhole frames and covers they reinstated in 2015 using UltraCrete PY5 and Instant Road Repair.
 
 
UltraCrete Provides a Permanent Repair
UltraCrete Provides a Permanent Repair
 
TAMWORTH, England - Jan. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- In the summer months of 2015, Vert Bleu completed a number of manhole reinstatements along the busy lakeside road that runs along France's third largest lake 'Lac d'Annecy' in Haute Savoie in the French Alps.

18 months and over 5 million vehicles later, Vert Bleu re-visited the repair site and were pleased to announce that the reinstatements were undamaged and remained as good as the day they were installed – proving that UltraCrete really does provide a permanent repair, even in Alpine conditions!

Vert Bleu used PY5 flowable resin bedding mortar and Instant Road Repair cold lay asphalt for these reinstatements.

Part of UltraCrete's range of high performance bedding mortars, PY5 is ideal for anchoring bolts or bars, bedding lights in carriageways and backfill of manhole covers. PY5 is able to withstand extreme wear and tear and boasts an impressive compressive strength gain of 85N/mm² after just 1 hour. What's more, failed manholes reinstated with PY5 can be opened to traffic in just 40 minutes.

Independently tested and approved by the Highways Authority Product Approval Scheme (HAPAS), UltraCrete Instant Road Repair® has been used to repair potholes and failed manhole systems around the world for over 35 years.

Applied in 3 easy steps – clean, pour, compact­ – Instant Road Repair can be opened to traffic immediately allowing for roads to be opened quickly, minimising disruption. Instant Road Repair has been used to provide a permanent repair all around the world and in a number of climates, further proving its high performance capabilities.

For further information on UltraCrete's high performance, permanent, highway reinstatement materials, please visit www.instarmacinternational.com or email international@instarmac.com

To contact Vert Bleu, please call +33 (0)4 79 84 41 or visit www.ultracrete.fr.

Contact
Instarmac Group plc
+44 (0) 1827 871871
international@instarmac.com
End
Source:Instarmac Group plc
Email:***@instarmac.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Instarmac News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 17, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share