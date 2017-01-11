News By Tag
RCOM's Deal with Jio Might Help Former to Gain Technological Edge
"We set an aggressive goal for RCom, to reduce debt from Rs 42,000 crore to zero. With the proposed Aircel transaction and the Brookfield towers deal, we will already be at around Rs 15,000 crore debt, down by over 70%,"Anil Ambani said in a conversation. "Had we sold 100% of the towers business, our debt would have been near zero —our target." The outstanding interest liability that remains will be much more easily manageable.
Few years back, Reliance Group was falling short on expectations and needed immediate planning and action, Anil Ambani applied his father Dhirubhai Ambani's strategy of finding opportunity in adversity that led to a two-prolonged strategy. The option at that time was to either consolidate or to enter into an agreement with Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio on spectrum sharing.
"We at RCom recognised the opportunity to embark on a strategic partnership with a major player like Jio," Ambani said. "We have now implemented a comprehensive agreement with Jio to trade and share our gold standard 850 MHz spectrum, and also share infrastructure of towers and fibre."
He also added, "In a capital-intensive industry like telecom, this has converted our business model into an asset-light model for future growth, and saved the company billions of dollars, and given us access to a full next-generation 4G network on a pan-India basis."
Anil Ambani firmly believes that agreement with Jio will lead to savings while gaining a technological edge for RCOM.
Reference link: http://economictimes.indiatimes.com/
