FM EXPO Saudi and Saudi Clean Expo opens to overwhelming response
• FM EXPO Saudi 2017 and Saudi Clean Expo running until 17 January at the Jeddah Centre for Forum & Events
With the support of Advanced Facilities Management, the headline sponsor of FM EXPO Saudi 2017, the exhibition is giving visitors the chance to explore product and service innovations, enjoy exceptional networking opportunities and participate in the free educational programmes, which kicked off with the Facilities Management Leaders' Conference.
"We know learning opportunities are important to our audience of industry professionals"
"With the current quality of FM provision find it very hard to maintain the kind of new building stock being built in Saudi Arabia without a significant change in approach," said Alistair Stranack, a partner at Credo Business Consulting and presenter of today's opening session.
"Technology can improve how buildings are maintained, but the challenge is that the prevalent contract structures in Saudi are very much input based and focused on cost per person. The overall economics of the whole building cycle can be handled much more cost effectively if you have a proper maintenance programme."
FM EXPO Saudi and Saudi Clean Expo, co-located with HVAC R Expo Saudi, all run until 17 January at the Jeddah Centre for Forum & Events. The events as well as their accompanying workshops are all free to attend .
