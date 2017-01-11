News By Tag
Solutions for affordable, contemporary home
Prefabrication reduces dramatically the cost of a building, that's why the tiny Space-Wood mobile home is so affordable. The Athena garden rooms' collection from Space-Wood of 5 m² standard range can be purchased equipped with a desk and a shelf for £7798.80. Its modern look gives any space contemporary feel. Visit their website to discover the wall, roof and floor panel constructions.
The professionals in Space-Wood Company believe the natural qualities of wood enhance any outdoor space.From classic trellis or contemporary pool houses to individually designed gazebos and summerhouses or garden rooms and office pods in backyards. But they don't want to reduce your choice to their standard range and therefore they offerto their clients the opportunity to customize the structure by deciding upon its size, external or internal finishes and/or the roof cover.
They plan, produce and deliver timber frame panel buildings, designed to combine quality, aesthetics, comfort, identity, sustainability, environmental integration, as
· Bungalows
· Garden offices and rooms
· Pool houses
· Garages and carports
· Tipi, yurts or tiny homes on wheels
· Gazebos and pergolas
Customers love Space-Wood, not only because of its fullness of outdoor space solutions but for its exceptional customer care.
You would like to learn more about the Space-Wood solutions and how they can help with your specific projects, please send an email to contact@space-
Dessi Stanislavova
***@space-wood.com
