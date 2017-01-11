 
News By Tag
* Mba Admission
* Icfai Business School
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Education
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Hyderabad
  Andhra Pradesh
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
17161514131211

Last Opportunity to Apply for ICFAI Business School

Last chance to apply for ICFAI Business School MBA/PGPM program. Pen-paper base exam to be held on 29th January 2017.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Mba Admission
Icfai Business School

Industry:
Education

Location:
Hyderabad - Andhra Pradesh - India

HYDERABAD, India - Jan. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- ICFAI Business School is conduction pen-paper based exam for MBA aspirants who missed to apply for ICFAI Business School. The exam will be held on 29th January 2017. Those who did not qualify CAT, NMAT by GMAC and GMAT can also appear in this examination. Those who got less than 60 percentile in CAT can appear in this examination, For NMAT by GMAC, those who got less than 150 can take this examination and GMAT who got less than 500 can appear in this examination.

ICFAI Business School is among leading Management colleges in India providing MBA/PGPM programs (http://admissions.ibsindia.org/ibsat2016/application/). According to sources the highest international package this year went to whooping sum of 47.41 lakhs. ICFAI Business School course curriculum is based on CASE Based learning which can also be referred as Problem solving ability in real world scenario while learning. Case Based learning enables student to develop their skill to see and analyze a problem in Industrial scenario and help them becoming a good managers. ICFAI Business School have a case repository of over 5500 case studies which is third highest in world.

While talking to spokesperson of ICFAI Business School, he said. "The two year MBA/PGPM Program of IBS is designed to give graduates exposure to management skills needed for the creation of specialists who can integrate across functional areas in a dynamic organization."

The MBA/PGPM program offered at ICFAI Business School give a broad perspective of all area of management.

About IBS Business School

ICFAI Business School (IBS) is a constituent of ICFAI group and was incepted in 1995. Since then it is providing quality business and management programs and is one of the pioneer B –School in India. ICFAI Business School provides globally accepted programs and 100% case based learning. MBA/PGPM Program offered by IBS Business School in 9 campuses across India. Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Gurgaon, Kolkata, Mumbai and Pune campuses provide PGPM program and Dehradun, Hyderabad and Jaipur provide MBA program.

For more information about ICFAI Business School please visit http://ibsindia.org/

ICFAI Business School App downloads links:

Android - https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.app.ibs...

I phone - https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/ibs-business-school/id1156004960?ls=1&mt=8

Contact IBS

IBS Admissions Office

# 65 Nagarjuna Hills, Punjagutta,

Hyderabad – 500082, Telangana

Contact: 040-23440963

SMS IBSAT2016 to 56363

Toll Free: 1-800-425-55 66 77
End
Source:
Email:***@ibsindia.org Email Verified
Tags:Mba Admission, Icfai Business School
Industry:Education
Location:Hyderabad - Andhra Pradesh - India
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
ICFAI Business School PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 17, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share