News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Last Opportunity to Apply for ICFAI Business School
Last chance to apply for ICFAI Business School MBA/PGPM program. Pen-paper base exam to be held on 29th January 2017.
ICFAI Business School is among leading Management colleges in India providing MBA/PGPM programs (http://admissions.ibsindia.org/
While talking to spokesperson of ICFAI Business School, he said. "The two year MBA/PGPM Program of IBS is designed to give graduates exposure to management skills needed for the creation of specialists who can integrate across functional areas in a dynamic organization."
The MBA/PGPM program offered at ICFAI Business School give a broad perspective of all area of management.
About IBS Business School
ICFAI Business School (IBS) is a constituent of ICFAI group and was incepted in 1995. Since then it is providing quality business and management programs and is one of the pioneer B –School in India. ICFAI Business School provides globally accepted programs and 100% case based learning. MBA/PGPM Program offered by IBS Business School in 9 campuses across India. Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Gurgaon, Kolkata, Mumbai and Pune campuses provide PGPM program and Dehradun, Hyderabad and Jaipur provide MBA program.
For more information about ICFAI Business School please visit http://ibsindia.org/
ICFAI Business School App downloads links:
Android - https://play.google.com/
I phone - https://itunes.apple.com/
Contact IBS
IBS Admissions Office
# 65 Nagarjuna Hills, Punjagutta,
Hyderabad – 500082, Telangana
Contact: 040-23440963
SMS IBSAT2016 to 56363
Toll Free: 1-800-425-55 66 77
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse