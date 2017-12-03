Toyz N Da Hood Kick's Off 2017 Holiday Season Toy Drive

Toyz N Da Hood 2017

-- Theprogram kicked off itscampaign, to collect new un-wrapped toys for the local community's less fortunate children during the holiday season.The toy drive will run throughin Atlanta Georgia, Los Angeles, Miami, Columbia South Carolina, Anchorage Alaska, Little Rock Arkansas, Birmingham Alabama, Phoenix Arizona, Columbus Ohio, Montgomery Alabama, Charlotte North Carolina, Minneapolis Minnesota, Cincinnati Ohio, Cleveland Ohio, Valdosta Georgia, Jacksonville Florida, Detroit Michigan, Dallas Texas, Killeen Texas, San Antonio Texas, Kansas Missouri, Birmingham Alabama, Cleveland Ohio, Cincinnati Ohio, Phoenix Arizona, Savannah Georgia, Valdosta Georgia, Augusta Georgia with more cities to come."Toyz N Da Hood is committed to working with local charities and not for profit organizations to provide gifts to children during the holiday season" saidof Toyz N Da Hood. "With support from community leaders, celebrities, volunteer's and business generosity, together we can give a child the gift of a magical holiday season." "Toyz N Da Hood is asking the community to bring a new, un wrapped toy to any of the locations listed. To participate and more information please visitToyz N Da Hood is a not-for-profit initiative founded in 1998 to provide support and assist families in impoverished communities during the holiday season. With help and partnership's from not for profit organizations we provide fundraising and other necessary support for the annual Toyz N Da Hood Grab A Tag program. Now in its 19th year, over all Toyz N Da Hood collectedand providedchildren with toys and food.Visit a Toyz N DA Hood, grab a tag for a child or family to sponsor this holiday season.Toyz N Da Hood provideswhile increasing awareness and spreading the message of how important it is to give back to the community. Join Us today make a donation for less fortunate children through the gift of a new toy or book during the holiday season!Thank you to all past and present and sponsors! With You ,We Will Continue!Kroger,, Wells Fargo,, Metro Pcs,, Simply Apply, Merch Distribution, Real Music Tour LLC, EEE Network, Digi Global,Mix Media, Publicity Connection, My Djs Dope, BCMG, Chris Brown,Ciara,French Montana Soulja Boy,Akon, Outkast, Polow Da Don, Wale, Nipsey Hussle Waka Flocka,, Keri Hilson, Joe Moses, Ruben Studdard, Greg Street, Jermaine Dupri, Demetria McKinney, Waka Flocka and more!