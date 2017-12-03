News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Toyz N Da Hood Kick's Off 2017 Holiday Season Toy Drive
The toy drive will run through December 23, 2017 in Atlanta Georgia, Los Angeles, Miami, Columbia South Carolina, Anchorage Alaska, Little Rock Arkansas, Birmingham Alabama, Phoenix Arizona, Columbus Ohio, Montgomery Alabama, Charlotte North Carolina, Minneapolis Minnesota, Cincinnati Ohio, Cleveland Ohio, Valdosta Georgia, Jacksonville Florida, Detroit Michigan, Dallas Texas, Killeen Texas, San Antonio Texas, Kansas Missouri, Birmingham Alabama, Cleveland Ohio, Cincinnati Ohio, Phoenix Arizona, Savannah Georgia, Valdosta Georgia, Augusta Georgia with more cities to come.
"Toyz N Da Hood is committed to working with local charities and not for profit organizations to provide gifts to children during the holiday season" said Robert L. Smith founder of Toyz N Da Hood. "With support from community leaders, celebrities, volunteer's and business generosity, together we can give a child the gift of a magical holiday season." "It takes all of us working together to make real changes."
Toyz N Da Hood is asking the community to bring a new, un wrapped toy to any of the locations listed. To participate and more information please visit www.Toyzndahood.com Email: Toyzndahood17@
About wcj Toyz N Da Hood:
Toyz N Da Hood is a not-for-profit initiative founded in 1998 to provide support and assist families in impoverished communities during the holiday season. With help and partnership's from not for profit organizations we provide fundraising and other necessary support for the annual Toyz N Da Hood Grab A Tag program. Now in its 19th year, over all Toyz N Da Hood collected 384,000 toys and provided 227,000 children with toys and food.
Grab A Tag:
Visit a Toyz N DA Hood participating location in your area, grab a tag for a child or family to sponsor this holiday season. Donate new un wrapped toys, food and monetary contributions.
Toyz N Da Hood provides joy and hope while increasing awareness and spreading the message of how important it is to give back to the community. Join Us today make a donation for less fortunate children through the gift of a new toy or book during the holiday season!
Thank you to all past and present and sponsors! With You ,We Will Continue!
Walmart, Kroger, Bank Of America, Wells Fargo, T Mobile, Metro Pcs, Boys and Girls Club, Simply Apply, Merch Distribution, Real Music Tour LLC, EEE Network, Digi Global, We Need 2 Read, Mix Media, Publicity Connection, My Djs Dope, BCMG, Chris Brown, Young Jeezy, Ciara, 2 Chainz, French Montana Soulja Boy, Future, Akon, Outkast, Polow Da Don, Wale, Nipsey Hussle Waka Flocka, Gucci Mane , Keri Hilson, Joe Moses, Ruben Studdard, Greg Street, Jermaine Dupri, Demetria McKinney, Waka Flocka and more!
Media Contact
info@publicityconnection.org
(323)448-0396
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse