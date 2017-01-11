 
Portable Ultrasound Device Market, Analysis, Size, Share, Growth and Forecast to 2022

 
 
P&S Market Research2
P&S Market Research2
 
NEW YORK - Jan. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- The global portable ultrasound device market (https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/portable-ultrasound-device-market) was valued at $1,392.8 million in 2015, and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.8% during 2016-2022.Based on type, the hand held segment is expected to witness the faster growth, CAGR 13.1%, during the forecast period.

Explore the Potentials of "Global Portable Ultrasound Device Market" at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/portable-ultrasound-device-market

The global portable ultrasound device market is growing at a significant rate, due to increasing healthcare expenditure, and growing geriatric population. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and improving healthcare infrastructure in developing countries are also driving the growth of the global portable ultrasound device market. However, the factor such as stringent regulatory requirements for the approval of portable ultrasound devices is inhibiting the growth of the global market.

Ultrasound is a sound with frequencies higher than about 20 kHz. It moves in a wavelike manner through which it travels. The waves travel with different speed in different medium. The medical ultrasound system operates at higher frequencies, typically 1-10 MHz. The ultrasound machine calculates the distance from probe to the tissue or organ, using the speed of the sound in the tissue and the time of the each echo returns. Portable ultrasound device is mainly used at point-of-care, as they are convenient to carry and are lighter and smaller.

Explore Related Research at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/industry-report/medical-...

Geographically, Europe dominated the global market of portable ultrasound device in 2015; whereas the Asia-Pacific market is expected to witness the fastest growth, at a CAGR of 9.5%, during the forecast period.

Some of the key companies operating in the global portable ultrasound device market include Koninklijke Philips N.V., General Electric Company, Hitachi Ltd., Siemens AG, and FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation.

About P&S Market Research

P&S Market Research is a market research company, which offers market research and consulting services for various geographies around the globe. We provide market research reports, industry forecasting reports, business intelligence, and research based consulting services across different industry/business verticals.

As one of the top growing market research agency, we're keen upon providing market landscape and accurate forecasting. Our analysts and consultants are proficient with business intelligence and market analysis, through their interaction with leading companies of the concerned domain. We help our clients with B2B market research and assist them in identifying various windows of opportunity, and framing informed and customized business expansion strategies in different regions.

Contact:
Abhishek

Executive – Client Partner

347, 5th Ave. #1402

New York City, NY - 10016

Toll-Free: +1-888-778-7886 (USA/Canada)

Email: enquiry@psmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com
