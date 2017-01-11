Notionpress presents Dr. Sameer Bhandari and his book 'Because Healthcare Can't be compromised'

Contact

One of the most complicated and painful treatments revolve around the tooth. From kids to grownups, if there's something that people of all age group dread, it's dental treatment. A lot of procedures are involved and dental practice is something that requires more attention and information than you can ever imagine. As dentists, a lot of factors have to be taken into consideration and a lot of quality standards have to be adhered to. If you intend to get more insights on this, here's the book that you should pick up. Titled, the book is penned by Dr. Sameer Bhandari and is published by Notion Press. It is now available to readers all over the world.According to the author, who is a dentist for close to two decades, there are several things a dental surgeon needs to understand before designing the policies and protocols in a dental practice. This book sheds light on this and ensures dentists are completely aware of all the policies and protocols and that they are incorporated into their practice for the benefit of both patients and the organization.Written in a language that is easy to comprehend, the book offers comprehensive information on dental practices that will set you apart and become most preferred. Grab your copy today –Dr. Sameer Bhandari is a Dental Graduate from University of Pune since 1997. He has been running his Private practice since then. He has always worked towards delivery of exceptional patient care. On his visits to the western dental Practices he always wondered Why Indian Dental Practices Can't function and deliver the healthcare in the way that everyone is working towards Overall Quality of Care as a Team work.This motivated him to make further changes in his own dental Practice which allowed him to match the Quality Standards of his Dental Practice to the International standards of Quality of Care. This process helped him securing the prestigious Accreditation Certificate from NABH (National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare Providers). His Dental Practice was the first Dental Practice in Maharashtra and one of the first 10 dental practices in India to secure this Accreditation and comply to the quality standards. He is on a mission to change the face of Healthcare industry where patients will receive the highest Quality of Care.