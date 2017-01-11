 
Global Analysis of Aluminum Nitride (AIN) Industry Forecast

 
 
chemical industry market
chemical industry market
 
ALBANY, N.Y. - Jan. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Market Research Hub has recently announced the addition of a new report to it broad database titled as "Global Aluminum Nitride (AIN) Industry In-Depth Investigation and Analysis Report 2016". The study has been prepared by analyzing the global market, including some of the key regions such as North America, Southeast Asia, Europe, China, Japan and India. Each region has been analyzed with a deep focus on the production, consumption, revenue and import/export during the review period of 2011 to 2016.

Initially, the report presents an overview of the market definition along with classification, application and industry chain structure of Aluminum Nitride. AIN is one of the best materials with a lot of its benefits and uses. It exhibits high thermal conductivity and exclusively a strong dielectric. This unusual combination of properties makes AIN a precarious advanced material for many future applications in optics, electronics substrates, military, lighting and renewable energy. It is a good electrical insulator and is used for heat sink applications. Aluminum nitride powder is also used in the production of soft machinable ceramic due to its properties of high thermal conductivity. Typical uses of Aluminum Nitride products include:

Request for Sample Report: http://www.marketresearchhub.com/enquiry.php?type=S&r...


• Substrates for electronic packages
• Semiconductor processing chamber fixtures and insulators
• Used for IC packages
• Molten metal handling mechanisms
• Microwave device packages
• Power transistor bases
• Material processing kiln furniture

Moreover, the report discusses the growth of Aluminum nitride in different regions. Geographically, Aluminum Nitride (AIN) industry of the United States, Europe, Japan and China accounts for 68% of the global consumer market share. Among these, in China, the average output growth rate of this industry is 5.8%, i.e. further expected to boost rapidly with an average growth of 3% until 2020. North American vendors include Carborundum and Coors. On the other hand, in Europe CeramTec and ANCeram have introduced AIN substrates. In Europe, the market for AIN parts seems to be developmental, whereas the demand for AIN in the United States has been driven primarily by military applications. Moving further, environmental analysis of Aluminum Nitride (AIN) Industry is also covered in the reports. It basically consists of external and internal environment analysis. Moreover, OEM, OBM and ODM market are also involved in this study.

Browse Full Report with TOC: http://www.marketresearchhub.com/report/global-aluminum-n...

Another section of the report covers major manufacturer analysis during the period 2011 to 2016. This analysis contains the company profiling along with product information; capacity, production, cost, gross and revenue. Also, SWOT analysis and new project investment feasibility analysis are also covered.

About Market Research Hub

Market Research Hub (http://www.marketresearchhub.com/) (MRH) is a next-generation reseller of research reports and analysis. MRH's expansive collection of market research reports has been carefully curated to help key personnel and decision makers across industry verticals to clearly visualize their operating environment and take strategic steps.

MRH functions as an integrated platform for the following products and services: Objective and sound market forecasts, qualitative and quantitative analysis, incisive insight into defining industry trends, and market share estimates. Our reputation lies in delivering value and world-class capabilities to our clients.

Contact Us

90 State Street
Albany, NY 12207,
United States
Toll Free : 866-997-4948 (US-Canada)
Tel : +1-518-621-2074
Email : press@marketresearchhub.com
Website : http://www.marketresearchhub.com
Follow Us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/market-research-hub
