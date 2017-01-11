News By Tag
Global Analysis of Aluminum Nitride (AIN) Industry Forecast
Initially, the report presents an overview of the market definition along with classification, application and industry chain structure of Aluminum Nitride. AIN is one of the best materials with a lot of its benefits and uses. It exhibits high thermal conductivity and exclusively a strong dielectric. This unusual combination of properties makes AIN a precarious advanced material for many future applications in optics, electronics substrates, military, lighting and renewable energy. It is a good electrical insulator and is used for heat sink applications. Aluminum nitride powder is also used in the production of soft machinable ceramic due to its properties of high thermal conductivity. Typical uses of Aluminum Nitride products include:
• Substrates for electronic packages
• Semiconductor processing chamber fixtures and insulators
• Used for IC packages
• Molten metal handling mechanisms
• Microwave device packages
• Power transistor bases
• Material processing kiln furniture
Moreover, the report discusses the growth of Aluminum nitride in different regions. Geographically, Aluminum Nitride (AIN) industry of the United States, Europe, Japan and China accounts for 68% of the global consumer market share. Among these, in China, the average output growth rate of this industry is 5.8%, i.e. further expected to boost rapidly with an average growth of 3% until 2020. North American vendors include Carborundum and Coors. On the other hand, in Europe CeramTec and ANCeram have introduced AIN substrates. In Europe, the market for AIN parts seems to be developmental, whereas the demand for AIN in the United States has been driven primarily by military applications. Moving further, environmental analysis of Aluminum Nitride (AIN) Industry is also covered in the reports. It basically consists of external and internal environment analysis. Moreover, OEM, OBM and ODM market are also involved in this study.
