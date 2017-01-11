 
Concrete Equipment Rental Services can now be Accessed Online

 
 
NOIDA, India - Jan. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- The construction industry in India can now access concrete equipment rental services online in the Eqpt.in website, a platform that offers a wide range of heavy duty construction equipment at fair prices in a transparent and customer-friendly environment. The Eqpt platform offers its customers end-to-end solutions around the complete life cycle of equipment, right from procurement to disposal. Customers visiting the website can take advantage of the crucial services offered by Eqpt – equipment comparison, rentals and used equipment sale.

Customers looking for new concrete equipment can access a virtual reservoir of inventory at the Eqpt website, which overall, has 8 categories of equipment divided into 37 sub-categories across 2,800 models from 160 brands. The concrete construction equipment range from boom placers, transit mixers, batching plants, shotcrete pumps, telescopic spraying arms, concrete mixers, and concrete pumps among others. Depending on the specific requirement customers can check the specifications of the type of equipment they want to buy or rent.

Customers checking the equipment specification page get to see dynamic images of the equipment in addition to the location where it is available, the tariff details, whether the equipment will be available on single or double shift, cost of mobilisation and de-mobilisation and the mobilisation period from the date of order. In case they require any further information they can always write to Eqpt and get their queries resolved before making a purchase decision or deciding to rent any equipment.

The Eqpt website is also an excellent platform for owners of concrete equipment to post their sale or rent proposals. This is what makes the Eqpt site such an effective platform as it is a rare aggregator site in the construction equipment sector with such a vast and growing collection of products. With a construction boom all over the country, especially in the urban clusters, the easy availability of new and used equipment in good condition is something the construction industry stakeholders will appreciate, more so when the deals are transparent and the prices are competitive. The option to compare equipment across brands and prices does level the playing field for buyers and those looking to rent equipment.

For more info: http://eqpt.in/rent/concreting-equipment.html

Contact Us:

EQPT.IN
I-Thum Tower,
Unit-1104, A-40,
Sector 62, Noida,
Uttar Pradesh-201309
Toll Free No: 1800-103-1735
Website: www.eqpt.in
Email:***@eqpt.in
