WiseBuyHotel introduces an all New Advertising Platform for Hotels
In the field of hospitality, doing business without online advertising can hardly be imagined.
WiseBuyHotel offers an extensive range of advertising platform for hotels and other hospitality properties, to suppliers and distributors of products, and service providers. To date, it provides four most popular sizes of advertising spaces: 300X250 pixels, 336X280 pixels, 300X600 pixels and 728X90 pixels. The size of 300×250 will also appear randomly in the slider at Homepage during the whole paid period at no extra charge. At each additional inner page, there will be a random exchange of Advertisements. Furthermore, each ad will be shown constantly in its designated category page for the whole paid period. As video clip is becoming a superior tool to expose businesses, WiseBuyHotel also provides the possibility to upload video clips of 2.0, 3.0, 4.0, 5.0 and 6.0 Mb.
The fees for advertising at www.wisebuyhotel.com are affordable and lower than other advertising platforms, not to mention that the tremendous exposure to thousands of visitors each day which is an achievement by itself.
Please check advertisements T&Cs at: https://www.wisebuyhotel.com/
Please check promotional fees at: https://www.wisebuyhotel.com/
Abraham A. Snir, CEO, Founder of Energy Real Estate and Developer of the mathematical concept of WiseBuyHotel valuation tool, stated: "We have been working with the hospitality industry for years, and we know that Hotels, Motels, Guest Houses, Zimmers, Hostels, Resorts and other types of hospitality properties should have the right platform and experience for successful online advertising."
For further details, visit https://www.wisebuyhotel.com/
About WiseBuyHotel
WiseBuyHotel team has developed the online valuation program, which allows the buyers and owners of hospitality properties to valuate a property through an online service, with the intention to pay attention to the two most important fields: Expenses & Incomes. The Mini-Module valuation program allows anyone to make a quick valuation of any hospitality property, by inserting seven values and instantly compare the actual operational status of a property, which its details were given to the potential buyer by the owner and/or real estate agent, to the model developed by WiseBuyHotel. It is Free for use as many times as one wish.
The website is also an excellent advertising platform for suppliers and distributors of hospitality items, and also to services providers companies around the world at affordable rates. The service is accessible through mobile, tablet, laptop and desktop devices from anyplace in the world.
Contact Information
• By Email: info@wisebuyhotel.com or wisebuyhotel@
• By Phone: (+) 972-2-582-3555
• By Fax: (+) 972-2-628-0028
Contact
Wise Buy Hotel
972-2-582-3555
info@wisebuyhotel.com
Page Updated Last on: Jan 17, 2017