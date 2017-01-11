 
Industry News





Sensor Products Inc. Names New CEO

Sensor Products proudly introduces it's new CEO, evangelist and leader.
 
 
Sensor Products Inc. Logo
MADISON, N.J. - Jan. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Sensor Products Inc. (Madison, NJ) announced today the appointment of a new CEO, Dimitri Raitzin. Dimitri brings with him over 30 years of strategic planning, business development and marketing know-how and is poised to be a major asset in bringing new products to market as well as managing and energizing the team. Dimitri's core competency is in motivating people and allowing them to unlock and discover their full potential. To this end he'll bring with him ideas and concepts who's implementation will bring Sensor Products Inc to the next level. Dimitri has extensive experience in managing others and successfully bringing new products to market. Dimitri enjoys the outdoors and is an avid runner and camper. To reach Dimitri, email him at draitzin@sensorprod.com.

Sensor Products Inc. was established in 1990. Our focus is on serving the manufacturing market worldwide with an array of tactile surface pressure measuring solutions. We strive to offer the most technologically advanced products in the industry and spend a considerable amount of our revenue on new product development each year. We have representation of our products in over 11 countries throughout the world.

For more information, visit http://www.sensorprod.com.

