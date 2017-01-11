 
New Life Bible Training Center Presents Winter/Spring Classes

New Life Bible Training Center offers an affordable bible school for everyone. They have a paid and free school where all can attend and get a great Bible education.
 
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Jan. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- New Life Bible Training Center is beginning it's Fall/Spring classes for 2017. "We are training each student of our school with not only biblical knowledge but how to use that knowledge in everyday life" states Eric Patton, Founder and Chancellor of New Life BTC.

New Life BTC is an accelerated accredited school in which you can obtain an Associates Degree in 7-9 months. They offer a paid and free school. Eric states "We want to offer a school where everyone can attend whether you have money or no money." For paying students you will get an accredited degree. With the free students, they will get a Certificate of Completion.

New Life BTC was founded in 2005 under the name Agape Bible Training Center. The name was changed in 2016. Eric adds that "If you have a desire to learn and apply the bible in your life, this is the time to join."

Eric is encouraging everyone to apply and join them for their upcoming school year. "We have powerful instructors that will be teaching along with myself" he states.

Go to: http://www.newlifebtc.com or call 901-205-9771 for more information.

Contact
Patton Marketing Consultants
Eric Patton
***@ericpatton.com
Source:New Life Bible Training Center
Email:***@ericpatton.com Email Verified
Tags:Bible School
Industry:Education
Location:Memphis - Tennessee - United States
Subject:Events
