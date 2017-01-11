New, completely digital fitness company launched

Viking Bodies launches new and completely online platform to provide highly effective diet and workout programs. Everything is digital with 24/7 access to your plan from any connected device.

-- http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RCu0cceLli4Viking Bodies, a new fitness company that creates highly effective, 100% digital diet and workout plans, has launched as of Jan 1, 2017. Within the first two weeks of business, Viking Bodies has recived over 25,000 video views (see the video here: http://www.facebook.com/pg/VikingBodies/videos/), 323 Facebook likes, and a large amount of web traffic.But most importantly, scores of people have decided to change their life and joined the Viking Bodies Community (http://www.vikingbodies.com)With the successfull launch, Viking Bodies Co-Founder Adam Olson said, "We could not be more proud, and frankly, suprised at people's reaction to our launch. We set out to create no-nonsense training and diet plans that would get people real results in the real world, and it seems that message resonates with people." Adam also went on to say, "If we can empower just one person to take the reigns of their own life and change it for the better, then we will have achived our goal as a company."Viking Bodies plans to continue offering diet and exercise excellence to the public with their eyes on the future with planned launches of webiste upgrades and a Viking Bodies Mobile App soon.