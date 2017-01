ezAccounting 2017 Software Covers Small Business Financial and Payroll Needs

Halfpricesoft.com has just shipped the new ezAccounting to business owners across the US. Test drive for up to 30 days at no cost or obligation at www.halfpricesoft.com.

-- Small businesses that looking for the easy-to-use and affordable in house accounting software should try out the new ezAccounting 2017 software from halfpricesoft.com. ezAccountng software offers small companies a simple way to track business balance, handle sales, invoice, payments and bills. The latest version comes with the new 2017 tax tables and latest W2, W3, 941 and 940 tax forms. It also offer employers an easy way to process payroll, print check and file tax form return with no extra charge."EzAccounting 2017 business software from Halfpricesoft.com is now available for business owners that are seeking an easy way to track business balance, handle sales, payments, payroll tasks and print checks." said Dr. Ge, the founder of halfpricesoft.com.Priced at $149, (See special bundle offers with link below) EzAccounting software is affordable for any size business. This accounting software is compatible with Windows 10, 8.1, 8, 7, Vista and other Windows system. The new edition comes with the latest 2017 tax tables and is $149 per installation for new customers. This accounting software is also being offered as a bundle version for a limited time for both 2016 and 2017 versions at $159.00 (regularly $298 per installation). Potential customers can download and try this software at no cost or no obligation at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/ payroll_software_ download.asp EzAccounting business software is by far one of the easiest and least expensive applications on the market today. The main features include, but are not limited to:• Track profits and costs• Print invoices, receipts, estimates and more forms• Supports multiple companies with one flat rate on the same machine• No obligation download version• Free customer support for software product• Quick start guide available for new customers• Check verification not required• Support unlimited accounts and unlimited checks• User friendly interface• Processes payroll checks for employees• Prints tax forms 941, 940, W2 and W3• Generates multiple reports for sales, orders, payroll and other business reportsCustomers seeking a way to simplify business operations are welcome to start the no obligation 30-day test drive today at: