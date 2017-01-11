 
News By Tag
* Accounting Software
* ezAccounting
* Bookkeeping
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Atlanta
  Georgia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
17161514131211


ezAccounting 2017 Software Covers Small Business Financial and Payroll Needs

Halfpricesoft.com has just shipped the new ezAccounting to business owners across the US. Test drive for up to 30 days at no cost or obligation at www.halfpricesoft.com.
 
 
box_ezAccounting
box_ezAccounting
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Accounting Software
ezAccounting
Bookkeeping

Industry:
Business

Location:
Atlanta - Georgia - US

Subject:
Features

ATLANTA - Jan. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Small businesses that looking for the easy-to-use and affordable in house accounting software should try out the new ezAccounting 2017 software from halfpricesoft.com. ezAccountng software offers small companies a simple way to  track business balance, handle sales, invoice, payments and bills.  The latest version comes with the new 2017 tax tables and latest W2, W3, 941 and 940 tax forms. It also offer employers an easy way to process payroll, print check and file tax form return with no extra charge.

"EzAccounting 2017 business software from Halfpricesoft.com is now available for business owners that are seeking an easy way to track business balance, handle sales, payments, payroll tasks and print checks." said Dr. Ge, the founder of halfpricesoft.com.

Priced at $149, (See special bundle offers with link below) EzAccounting software is affordable  for any size business. This accounting software is compatible with Windows 10, 8.1, 8, 7, Vista and other Windows system. The new edition comes with the latest 2017 tax tables and is $149 per installation for new customers. This accounting software is also being offered as a bundle version for a limited time for both 2016 and 2017 versions at $159.00 (regularly $298 per installation). Potential customers can download and try this software at no cost or no obligation athttp://www.halfpricesoft.com/payroll_software_download.asp

EzAccounting business software is by far one of the easiest and least expensive applications on the market today.  The main features include, but are not limited to:

• Track profits and costs
• Print invoices, receipts, estimates and more forms
• Supports multiple companies with one flat rate on the same machine
• No obligation download version
• Free customer support for software product
• Quick start guide available for new customers
• Check verification not required
• Support unlimited accounts and unlimited checks
• User friendly interface
• Processes payroll checks for employees
• Prints tax forms 941, 940, W2 and W3
• Generates multiple reports for sales, orders, payroll and other business reports

Customers seeking a way to simplify business operations are welcome to start the no obligation 30-day test drive today at:

http://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp

Contact
Casey Yang
***@halfpricesoft.com
End
Source:halfpricesoft.com
Email:***@halfpricesoft.com
Tags:Accounting Software, ezAccounting, Bookkeeping
Industry:Business
Location:Atlanta - Georgia - United States
Subject:Features
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
halfpricesoft PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 16, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share