Sotheby's International Realty | Social Media | Video Marketing | Sothebysrealty.com

--Content marketing is the way consumers seek information. Social media is a vital tool in this space for luxury brands to provide their content to their loyal following as well as to attract new connections. Influential, well-connected buyers like to engage directly with their favorite brands, looking at uniquephotos, videos and articles with the ability to respond and share the content with their circles. We are not simply "posting" on social media. We are nurturing a highly engaged group of opinion-makers with exclusive content on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, Google+, Instagram, LinkedIn, Pinterest and our very own Extraordinary Living Blog. We know that our social content marketing approach works because Facebook is the top referring source of traffic to sothebysrealty.com.Home buyers are engaging with video in every element of their online experience –on websites, social networks, and their connected TVs. Research tells us that the longer consumers are on a website, the more likely they are to take action and inquire about a property. Video provides a truly immersive and engaging experience for the consumer and remains the cornerstone of our content strategy for sothebysrealty.com.Sothebysrealty.com attracts more consumers to search, view and inquire than any other luxury real estate website. Millions of viewers immerse themselves in our collection of vibrant, full screen high definition videos and photography. Sothebysrealty.com also offers 3D and Virtual Reality Tours, 17 languages and featured lifestyle and destination content. A home presented with such in-depth and unique content has a much higher success rate capturing search engine inquiries and engaging online consumers.