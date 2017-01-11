News By Tag
Savant Books Announces the Release of Andrew Massie's New FBI Novel, "In the Shadows of My Mind"
Savant Books and Publications LLC, Honolulu, Hawaii, USA, announces the release of Andrew Massie's new dramatic psychological novel about FBI special agent Stephen Lanford, "In the Shadows of My Mind."
"To stop moving meant to settle, and for Olivia, that would be a tragedy. Others might think she was crazy, but Stephen knew better. She wasn't crazy; she just wanted to change the world."
Andrew Massie was born in Belleville, Illinois and grew up on military bases around the world. He earned a BA in English from Louisiana Tech University and an MA in the Humanities from the University of Chicago. He currently works in higher education in Louisville, Kentucky.
"In a small town like Hazelwood or a small city like Mastern, everything and everybody becomes significant,"
IN THE SHADOWS OF MY MIND
by Andrew Massie
244 pages - 6" x 9" Trade Book - Color Softcover.
ISBN 978-0-9972472-
Released in January 2017 by Savant Books and Publications, Honolulu, Hawaii, USA
This book is available directly from the publisher and printer at
http://www.savantbooksandpublications.com
from Savant Bookstore Honolulu at
http://www.savantbookstorehonolulu.com
and from Amazon.com at
https://www.amazon.com/
Savant Books and Publications LLC is a publisher of enduring literature and media for the 21st Century. For more information visit www.savantbooksandpublications.com
Contact
Savant Books and Publications
***@gmail.com
End
