Savant Books Announces the Release of Andrew Massie's New FBI Novel, "In the Shadows of My Mind"

Savant Books and Publications LLC, Honolulu, Hawaii, USA, announces the release of Andrew Massie's new dramatic psychological novel about FBI special agent Stephen Lanford, "In the Shadows of My Mind."

IN THE SHADOWS OF MY MIND (Savant 2017) by Andrew Massie

Spread the Word

Listed Under Tags:

* Books

* Psychological

* Drama Industry:

* Books Location:

* Honolulu - Hawaii - US Subject:

* Products

Contact

Savant Books and Publications

***@gmail.com Savant Books and Publications

End

-- When his mother dies, Special Agent Stephen Lanford and his alternate personality return to their small, southern hometown to find themselves confronted with forgotten secrets and repressed desires that threaten to consume and destroy them."To stop moving meant to settle, and for Olivia, that would be a tragedy. Others might think she was crazy, but Stephen knew better. She wasn't crazy; she just wanted to change the world."Andrew Massie was born in Belleville, Illinois and grew up on military bases around the world. He earned a BA in English from Louisiana Tech University and an MA in the Humanities from the University of Chicago. He currently works in higher education in Louisville, Kentucky."In a small town like Hazelwood or a small city like Mastern, everything and everybody becomes significant,"says Massie. "All the little tragedies and victories of people, even those who are different than you, take on a harsh realistic weight. I wanted to capture that through the eyes of an outsider."by Andrew Massie244 pages - 6" x 9" Trade Book - Color Softcover.ISBN 978-0-9972472-0-6. Suggested retail price $16.95.Released in January 2017 by Savant Books and Publications, Honolulu, Hawaii, USAThis book is available directly from the publisher and printer atfrom Savant Bookstore Honolulu atand from Amazon.com athttps://www.amazon.com/dp/0997247207Savant Books and Publications LLC is a publisher of enduring literature and media for the 21st Century. For more information visit www.savantbooksandpublications.com