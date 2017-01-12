

42% Of Healthcare Organizations Don't Offer Required HIPAA Training, But Anchor LLC's New LMS May Be Just What the Doctor Ordered! Anchor LLC enters the Online HIPAA Training arena with a differentiated solution that allows Compliance Administrators to roll HIPAA training out to their staff in under 30 minutes LAS VEGAS - Jan. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Anchor LLC announced today that they have released a HIPAA training system that is aimed at providing a pragmatic approach to how small and medium sized organizations manage HIPAA training. The company's founder Jack Smith explained that "after watching big companies struggle with compliance training we realized that the small and medium sized organizations haven't got a chance. There is a lot of overhead associated with rolling out HIPAA training and for many organizations it is unrealistic that they can absorb that expense without help". With that in mind Jack and his team set out to create a drop dead simple way for organizations to comply with HIPAA training requirements.



Simplicity At It's Core

"Unlike other Online HIPAA Training solutions, Anchor LLC has created a completely self-managed system. You create a Compliance Administrator account on our website



· STEP 1: Compliance Administrator creates an admin account



· STEP 2: Compliance Administrator creates accounts for staff that need to take training



· STEP 3: Staff receive an email with a username and password



· STEP 4: Staff log into the site and take required online HIPAA training



· STEP 5: The Compliance Administrator tracks progress via the admin portal



Pricing & Availability

HIPAA training starts between $15-25 per employee depending on the size of your organization.



Why AwarenessAndTraining.com is Different



- Self Managed Training - There are very few solutions on the internet that offer Compliance Administrator's a self-managed system. In general, each staff member must go to a training site and pay with a credit card. Billing is problematic and tracking staff progress is cumbersome. Anchor LLC provides Compliance Administrators a portal where they can track and manage employee training.



- Aggressive Price Point – Of the few managed offerings on the internet they cost 4x as much as AwarenessAndTraining.com.



- Rapid Deployment - Compliance Administrators have the ability to get staff taking training within 30 minutes of registration.



- Practical Application - Other HIPAA training on the internet often lacks practical application. They are either videos of lawyers standing in front of a podium or they are steeped in regulation instead of educating staff on how they can protect Protected Health Information (PHI).



HIPAA Training Statistic

· Currently, 58 percent of organizations provide annual staff HIPAA training





Contact

Anchor LLC

