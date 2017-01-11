News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Hybrid Studios to Host Third Annual NAMM Afterparty
"We've planned for a pretty awesome night along with our sponsors," said Hybrid Studios co-founder Patrick Akhamlich, "We always have a great time, and I think this year's party is going to be the best one yet!"
Hybrid Happy Hour is free to registered guests. To register in advance, visit www.HybridHappyHour.com
About Hybrid Studios
Hybrid Studios is a fully integrated multimedia production facility in Orange County, CA. Not only does Hybrid feature a state-of-the-
To learn more about Hybrid Studios, please visit http://www.HybridStudiosCa.com
Contact
Amy Burton
***@hybridstudiosca.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse