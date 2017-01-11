 
Industry News





Hybrid Studios to Host Third Annual NAMM Afterparty

 
 
Hybrid Happy Hour 2017
Hybrid Happy Hour 2017
SANTA ANA, Calif. - Jan. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Hybrid Studios, Orange County recording studios and soundstage, will be hosting its third annual NAMM afterparty on Friday, January 20th. Hybrid Happy Hour 2017 is being presented by Hybrid Studios and Produce Like A Pro, with BAE Audio, Genelec, Lewitt, McDSP, Recording Revolution, Stacks FX, and UK Sound. Guests will enjoy hors d'oeuvres, an open bar, and live performances from Bird & the War and Rosechild. To keep it simple for guests coming directly from NAMM, complimentary shuttle service will be available throughout the night to and from the convention center.

"We've planned for a pretty awesome night along with our sponsors," said Hybrid Studios co-founder Patrick Akhamlich, "We always have a great time, and I think this year's party is going to be the best one yet!"

Hybrid Happy Hour is free to registered guests. To register in advance, visit www.HybridHappyHour.com

About Hybrid Studios

Hybrid Studios is a fully integrated multimedia production facility in Orange County, CA. Not only does Hybrid feature a state-of-the-art analog & digital recording studio; it also boasts a massive sound stage, including a pre-lit cyclorama. Equipped with the best gear and an experienced staff, Hybrid provides a variety of products and services to clients across the creative spectrum from recording, mixing and mastering to video and photography.

To learn more about Hybrid Studios, please visit http://www.HybridStudiosCa.com

