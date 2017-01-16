News By Tag
Following Election, Mortgage Buyer Encourages Real Estate Investors to Sell Notes Now
NotesBuyers.com Experts Forecast Impending Investment Losses in Face of Rising Interest Rates
NotesBuyers.Com, a division of Reef Investments, suggests that the ushering in of a new presidential administration, combined with rising interest rates, may present unique challenges to real estate investors. The agency is advising investors to sell their notes now to avoid decreasing note values down the road.
"After the U.S. presidential election results were announced, an air of uncertainty quickly moved into the world of mortgage note buyers and the real estate and mortgage industries,"
Trump's presidency could usher in new financial turmoil and risks. This, combined with a hawkish tone set by the Federal Reserve board, makes it likely that interest rates will continue to rise after years at historic lows.
"We are preparing for choppy markets going forward, and all choppy markets bring choppy stock and commodity prices and rates," Espinoza said. "This is not great news for real estate investors holding mortgage notes, to say the least. Uncertainty on Washington policies along with interest rate hikes are already lowering the value of your mortgage note. This decline is expected to continue. To get top dollar for your mortgage note, the time to sell your note is now."
Rising interest rates may have the effect of causing real estate values to drop, lowering equity value on a property and subsequently increasing the Loan-to-Value (LTV) ratio. The end result: reduced value of a mortgage note. Through NotesBuyers.com, Reef Investments helps investors by providing helpful information about the current real estate investing environment in addition to buying mortgage notes. They offer the highest possible price for a mortgage note or deed of trust, with quick, hassle-free closings. Anyone interested in selling a mortgage note can fill out an online quote request form at http://www.notesbuyers.com/
About Reef Investments
Nationwide mortgage note buyer Reef Investments specializes in purchasing cash flow streams generated from real estate secured mortgage notes, trust deeds and lottery winnings. They aggressively buy seller-financed mortgage notes nationwide, with unlimited funds. The company's experienced staff has been in the real estate, mortgage and financial business for several years and is highly knowledgeable, experienced and dedicated to providing the best service to clients. Learn more at http://www.notesbuyers.com.
