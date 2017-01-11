News By Tag
How She Did It! Steps To Success for Women Entrepreneurs
Free Monthly Breakfast Panel Series For The Entrepreneurial Community
"I've started this monthly breakfast series in order to build a community where entrepreneurs, business professionals, workaholics and individuals could come together to get motivated, learn the latest tips and discover new insights." said Kit Pang, founder of BostonSpeaks. We invite three of Boston most influential leaders and top experts every month to discuss best practices, share success principles and let them tell their stories."
In February, our top experts are Kelly Dempsey, Fashion Designer, runner-up on Season 14 of Project Runway and Founder of Rack Addik, Samantha Shih, the founder and CEO of 9Tailors, an award-winning retail company based in Boston and Catherine Storing, an Amazon Best Selling Author, TEDx speaker, Personal Stylist and a Confidence-Building Coach. In addition, the event features a moment called My Story, My Life, My Rules, where an inspirational individual gets a chance to share their story. In February, Katrina Hajagos, a photojournalist who has photographed Hilary Clinton, Senator Elizabeth Warren as well as countless politicians across the board, will be sharing her experiences.
This event will be ideal for individuals who are looking to network, grow professionally and get inspired. Register here: http://www.bostonspeaksseries.com
