News By Tag
* LGBT
* dj
* Edm
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Nexus Radio and One Magical Weekend Announce DJ Competition
Legendary dance internet radio station Nexus Radio and One Magical Weekend (OMW), one of the largest annual LGBT celebrations of the year that takes place in the "happiest place on Earth", jointly announce the very first annual DJ competition.
DJ contestants can enter by submitting a one-hour mix containing upbeat music and vocal tracks via the submission portal located at http://nexusradio.fm/
Over the past 25 years, OMW has grown from one event to nine major events with 16 DJ's and an afternoon-into-
Nexus Radio has a long history of being a community portal for dance music lovers, DJ's and artists. Nexus supports all artists and DJ's that make dance music possible, not just festival headliners. Nexus Radio's One Magical Weekend's DJ competition was created to celebrate the importance of DJ's and the GLBT community, to our genre, our station, and our fans.
About OMW:
In early June, over 150,000 of the world's LGBT travelers descend on Orlando for One Magical Weekend, celebrating their Pride at one of the largest annual gay celebrations held at the happiest place on Earth! It's a perfect marriage of Walt's vision of a future where everyone lives and plays together, even if it's for just One Magical Weekend! To learn more about the weekend visit: http://Onemagicalweekend.com
About Nexus Radio
Nexus Radio and TV (nexusradio.fm & nexus.video)
DJs - get your best tracks, your speedos and get ready to soak up the rays!
Contact
Gregory Schweitzer
***@nexusradio.fm
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse