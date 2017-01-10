 
Industry News





Nexus Radio and One Magical Weekend Announce DJ Competition

Legendary dance internet radio station Nexus Radio and One Magical Weekend (OMW), one of the largest annual LGBT celebrations of the year that takes place in the "happiest place on Earth", jointly announce the very first annual DJ competition.
 
 
CHICAGO - Jan. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Nexus Radio's One Magical Weekend DJ competition will provide one lucky DJ; hotel, airfare and the chance to spin a three-hour live set during "One Magical Weekend" at Walt Disney World® Words at the B Resort & Spa in Lake Buena Visit, FL.  More details of the weekend can be found at http://www.onemagicalweekend.com.

DJ contestants can enter by submitting a one-hour mix containing upbeat music and vocal tracks via the submission portal located at http://nexusradio.fm/omw.   The top four finalists with the most votes will advance to the final round who will be vetted by a panel from OMW and Nexus.  Voting for the contest begins on February 1, 2017, with fans being able to vote once per hour for their favorite DJ!

Over the past 25 years, OMW has grown from one event to nine major events with 16 DJ's and an afternoon-into-late-night schedule that begins on June 2, 2017. Far from the usual "Circuit" party, no other LGBT party in the world combines dance parties with the wonders of the Magic Kingdom. One Magical Weekend kicks off on Friday, June 2nd,  where hundreds of fans will converge on the sprawling zero-entry pool at the host hotel, B Resort & Spa.   General admission tickets are on sale now!

Nexus Radio has a long history of being a community portal for dance music lovers, DJ's and artists. Nexus supports all artists and DJ's that make dance music possible, not just festival headliners.  Nexus Radio's One Magical Weekend's DJ competition was created to celebrate the importance of DJ's and the GLBT community, to our genre, our station, and our fans.

About OMW:

In early June, over 150,000 of the world's LGBT travelers descend on Orlando for One Magical Weekend, celebrating their Pride at one of the largest annual gay celebrations held at the happiest place on Earth! It's a perfect marriage of Walt's vision of a future where everyone lives and plays together, even if it's for just One Magical Weekend!  To learn more about the weekend visit: http://Onemagicalweekend.com

About Nexus Radio
Nexus Radio and TV (nexusradio.fm & nexus.video) is America's premier internet radio station.  The dance-pop station was awarded "Best Internet Radio Station" by notable industry group Promo Only in 2012 and 2013. In 2015, Nexus Dance earned an IDMA award nomination.  To learn more about Nexus Radio visit http://nexusradio.fm

DJs - get your best tracks, your speedos and get ready to soak up the rays!

Gregory Schweitzer
***@nexusradio.fm
