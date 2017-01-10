DIY Home Inspection is Very Important

Home and Building inspection is very important especially for newly construct house or building.

-- In buying a new house or new property, there is no such thing as too cautious. I have heard so many stories that their dream home turns out to be a horror money pit that constantly haunts their pocket. It is quite a common story about people who have purchased a house that looks perfect on the outside but hides ugly and serious flaws inside its walls and ceilings. Although, not every home has some dangerous and ugly secrets to hide, yet you have to be sure before you sign the dotted line. It would be like marrying a sweet beautiful woman and she turns out to be gold-digging shrew after the wedding.Before buying a new house or a property, you should perform two type of. First, you should do your own home inspection during the house hunting. Hiring a licensed building inspector is a good idea, but it would be expensive if you will hire an inspector to check every property you fancy. If you are considering a particular property, then it is the time to do the second inspection. This time you should consult the expertise of a professional. With these two inspections, you can have assurance that you have carefully and objectively assess building not only for the sign of defects currently existing but also the probable problem that may occur in the future.If you are to perform your own house inspection, you should focus in the five key areas. These five key areas are: roofing structure, flooring structure, electrical wiring, plumbing and drainage.Make sure to check the condition of roofing materials. Look for cracking, cupping, curling, insect damage and parts that are missing or rotting. You only need a sense of sight to evaluate these defects. Don't be fooled by the new paint works for it may be used to hide something nasty. You have to watch out for the insect contamination. Look out for the termites' tubes or traces of termites tubes. Termite contamination can cause a great deal of damage latter on.If it has wooding flooring, watch out for rotted wood. When doing DIY home inspection, bring with you a screw driver. Poke the wood with a screw driver, a soft spot on the joist end or sill plates indicated a wet or dry rot. Watch out for floor sags. Floor sag is a sign of serious trouble. Ripped and bubbled paint is also good indicator of rotting wood.Check out for exposed wires and shoddy splices. Exposed wires are not only ugly but are very hazardous. Even you are not a skilled electrician common sense will tell you if the electrical work in the building is substandard. For your safety, do not touch those electrical stuffs.Faulting plumbing is a greedy money pit. Check the water pressure by turning on the taps in the bathroom, kitchen and laundry. Does the water have color and odour? Ask how old is the heating system, septic system. Check also the pipes outside the home look for the sign of rusts and leaks.Drainage:Bad drainage system can be detrimental not only the foundation of the house but also to the health of those who are living in it. Watch out for 'standing water' around the foundation. The stagnant water near the foundation can damage the structure overtime. Stagnant water due to poor drainage system is breeding ground of mosquitoes and other disease transmitting insects. Muddy and wet patches around the house are a good indicator of a bad drainage system.The result of your DIY home inspection will not be as thorough as of the professional, but it could give you at least a rough idea what to expect in the house. If the property is seems passable in your own initial assessment, the next step is to hire a professional building inspector to thorough assess the property.It is always better to be safe than to be sorry. In conducting your own home inspection, make sure that you use your head not your heart