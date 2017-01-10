News By Tag
Dictionary Jumpstart Launches New Web Site
"This project has been in development for several months now. We are thrilled about the launch and all of the resources the new site has to offer captioners and court reporters," shares Anissa Nierenberger, founder and owner of Dictionary Jumpstart. "Our main goal during development was to make the site a 'one-stop-shop' for anything and everything a court reporter or captioner may need for training, software and resources."
Founded in 2000, Dictionary Jumpstart began as a small project at Nierenberger's kitchen table to help a fellow stenographer. What followed, was the creation of a cutting-edge, Realtime Dictionary Software that helps steno writers build their vocabularies across the United States and abroad. The software has helped hundreds of reporters improve their dictionaries and allowed them to explore other areas of reporting, including captioning and CART captioning with a realtime writing advantage.
As Dictionary Jumpstart began to make its way into the niche market of court reporting and captioning over the last 17 years, the owner also began to develop areas for consulting and training opportunities. Potential students can enroll in specific courses online through the new website.
"LearnToCaption.com is the culmination of several areas of my work over the last two decades," shares Nierenberger. "Since developing the software, I've also begun teaching courses for court reporters who want to break into other areas of reporting like broadcast captioning and CART (Communication Access Realtime Translation)
Companies that are interested in hiring Ms. Nierenberger for captioning projects and speaking can also find her experience and contact information at her new website. Anissa has provided captioning services for Fortune 500 Companies, sporting events for the NBA, MLB, NHL, NFL as well as College Football games. From local U.S. news markets like NBC, FOX and ABC to Canadian newscasts and the Summer Olympics on CBC, she has provided captioning services for a wide range of businesses and organizations for over 20 years.
Dictionary Jumpstart software and training courses are available for purchase at LearnToCaption.com.
ABOUT DICTIONARY JUMPSTART™: Founded in 2000, Dictionary Jumpstart is a cutting-edge, Realtime Dictionary Software. For court reporters, broadcast captioners and anyone in the steno industry, the software can help build, clean and enhance any reporter's dictionary. Dictionary Jumpstart is compatible with any CAT software and breaks down vocabulary into ten versions including: Environment, Food & Health, Media, Names, Phrases, Sports, Vocabulary, Idioms, History and World. Five modules have been approved to earn PDCs by NCRA. The software can be purchased at the company's website www.LearnToCaption.com. In addition to the Dictionary Jumpstart software, LearnToCaption.com is also a valuable tool for reporters looking for training opportunities as well as general resources and information about the industry.
Visit http://www.LearnToCaption.com for more information and to purchase Dictionary Jumpstart or training courses.
