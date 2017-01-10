Megan Bigelow, PDXWIT Co-Founder at The Tech Academy

Spread the Word

Listed Under Tags:

• Programming

• Coding

• Computer Industry:

• Technology Location:

• Portland - Oregon - US

End

-- Last Friday the 13, The Tech Academy was lucky enough to have President and Co-Founder of PDX Women in Tech (PDXWIT), Megan Bigelow as their Tech Talk speaker. Bigelow, who is also the Customer Care Manager at Jama Software, spoke about starting PDXWIT and her experience as a woman in the Tech field.PDXWIT, a non-profit organization, started 5 years ago after Megan & her co-founder attended the Grace Hopper Women in Computing conference in 2011. After a weekend of collaboration, networking and being surrounded by women in the same industry, they immediately felt the absence of that network upon their return to the "real world". After searching for groups they could join, Bigelow self-selected out of joining many because of their specificity (for coders, etc.).What was their solution? Start their own group. In January of 2012, they posted an event on Linked-In, open to women in all aspects of Tech, half expecting it to be just the two of them drinking during Happy Hour. 15 people showed up to their first event, and Women in Tech began!Through charming and relatable personal anecdotes, Megan Bigelow laid out three important things she's learned through starting and operating PDXWIT. These pearls of wisdom are not only applicable to those hoping to start their own non-profit organization, nor just women who know their way around a computer, but to any person hoping to exceed in today's world.1."Feedback is a gift, no matter what it is." The first and most actionable item on her list is to always ask for feedback. While you don't need to listen to ALL the feedback you receive, it is important to know how others perceive you/your work. A lot of the expansion and growth of PDXWIT, like the mentorship program and speakers at events, are all due to the organization constantly asking and listening to feedback.2.While it can be a scary thing to confront the thoughts we're constantly swatting out of the forefront of our mind, it's an important thing to do. It builds trust in yourself and ensures your life is heading where you want it to go. Questions what & how you're doing things can help surface concerns that you might have & lead to improvements in personal and professional life.3.While not everyone may have the desire to be in leadership positions at work, it is still important to have the skill set. Bigelow believes you can build these skills through "micro opportunities"during social events, everyday work experiences, and so on. These skills are built in increments, and when nurtured and built upon, give you (and more specifically women, who are underrepresented in Tech) the courage and confidence to move up.Megan Bigelow's Tech Talk was followed up with a Q&A portion where she fielded questions on why women tend to leave the tech industry at higher rates than men, how to promote inclusion of anyone who might feel marginalized, if men are welcomed at WIT events (they are, so long as they support the mission of the group) and so much more.As a proud friend to the PDX Women in Tech organization, The Tech Academy is proud to be hosting another code retreat in February. To learn more about PDX Women in Tech visit PDXWIT.org.The Tech Academy is a coding boot-camp where students study computer programming and web development. The curriculum is available both locally in Portland, Oregon or remotely online. Students learn many programming languages and skills, including: computer science fundamentals, HTML, CSS, Version/Source Control, Visual Studio, Databases, SQL, JavaScript, Python, C#, ASP.NET, Agile/Scrum project management and more. What sets The Tech Academy apart from other code schools is our open enrollment, self-paced program and employment rate.For more information please visit learncodinganywhere.com