Wé McDonald Headlines Special Concert Presented by Harlem School of the Arts
The 17-year-old powerhouse vocalist, the youngest finalist of season 11, surprised everyone including the coaches, with her poise and maturity during a tough competition.
Joining Wé for this, her first major appearance since The Voice, will be 15-year old keyboard virtuoso Matthew Whitaker and Friends. Matthew won first place on Showtime at the Apollo hosted by Steve Harvey on Fox TV. He is also the youngest organist to be endorsed by Hammond Organ USA, and the youngest pianist endorsed by Yamaha.
Both Wé and Matthew are beneficiaries of HSA's artistic training, and its legacy of providing the very best resources for the development of gifted individuals. They join a continuously growing list of exceptionally talented alumni that were groomed, and got their start under the auspices of the Harlem School of the Arts programs.
The concert, which is being sponsored by Walmart, will be held at Highline Ballroom, 431 West 16th Street (between 9th & 10th Aves.) Tickets are available at www.tickeweb.com or by calling (866) 468-7619. Tickets are priced at:
$25 general admission (advance)
$30 general admission (day of show)
$100 VIP
All proceeds from the concert will benefit the Harlem School of the Arts and the on-going series of programs it provides year-round. For more information about the concert visit www.hsanyc.org, www.jillnewmanproductions.com and www.highlineballroom.com.
About HSA:
In 1964, internationally acclaimed concert soprano Dorothy Maynor, brought a gift to Harlem; her fervent belief that world-class training in the arts stimulates the child, strengthens the family and gives pride of ownership to a community. She opened Harlem School of the Arts in the basement of the St. James Presbyterian Church in Harlem at a time when the community suffered severe physical blight, high levels of poverty, and few cultural resources for its young people. From toddlers to adults, the students who came through its doors developed an invaluablesense of purpose and focus, whether or not they pursued profession careers in the arts. The school has produced a long and expanding list of talented individuals, who not only have gone on to successful careers arts but across all business fields.
