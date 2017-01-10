News By Tag
Emergency Preparedness Service Announces Warehouse Relocation and New Website Launch
In business since 1989 providing preparedness services and products through out the United States
History of the company;
In 1989 Donald and Helga Atwood saw the need for affordable, reliable and easy to use emergency preparedness kits and supplies. Before they started www.EmPrep.com, they did their research through trail and error testing of all the products, to find items deemed suitable for their business. Over the years, they perfected the inventory to reflect the needs of their customers. The "Evac Pack" and "Emergency Support Unit" became familiar mainstay to those in the preparedness community. They have provided tens of thousands of these kits to their customers and have provided them for many fund raisers over the years.
In 2015, the Atwoods decided it was time to retire. They wanted to pass along their much-loved company to someone who would continue to provide the quality service and products the company was known for. The new owners of Emergency Preparedness Service were chosen in part because of their vast 30 plus years of experience in the preparedness field as well as the commitment to continue in the manor fit for the company.
Website Updates;
For the past 6 months, the Emprep.com EPS-Direct.com website was not only redesigned, but a new product line was interduce. The new website along with the updated customer interface, provides a streamlined approach to ecommerce. The website has a clean uncluttered design, improved functionality and provides quick and intuitive access to its versatile product line, as well as extensive resources for customers. Information pages have been added to the website to help customers to move forward with their preparedness plan, using data based knowledge. Easy to follow preparedness planning provides details of the who, what, where and when of disaster preparedness. The new websitewww.EmPrep.com will be updated on a regular basis with news of product launches.
